Insecurity: CAN raises concern over 2019 elections

Raphael Ede, Enugu

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), in the 17 Southern states, has raised fears that the conduct of 2019 general elections was under serious threat considering what it called the total collapse of security architecture in Nigeria.

The Christian body stated this as reactions continued to trail the killing of over 100 residents of Plateau State by suspected Fulani herdsmen.

Secretary of the CAN, Dr. Joseph Ajujungwa, who spoke to journalists, in Enugu, said the Christian body was worried that several days after the attack, no concrete effort had been made towards arresting the perpetrators.

According to him, “CAN is saddened that many days after that avoidable massacre of innocent Nigerians in Plateau State, government is still telling the same old-fashioned stories.

“For every murderous act of these marauders, the Federal Government and the security agencies reel out words of assurance that never yield any fruit. We restate once again that the incessant, senseless and wicked killings going on in the Middle Belt and South-East is totally unacceptable to us.”

Ajujungwa said it was more lamentable that whereas government had never prosecuted any of the AK-47 wielding-herdsmen who had murdered hundreds of Nigerians, it rushed to convict to death five Christians for allegedly killing one of the attackers.

“There is grave injustice in this country and they are not even pretending about it. These people are using AK 47 killing everybody; almost 200 were killed, in Jos, but the police never arrested any, army never arrested any, and we are saying there is security, there is no security in NIgeria. We are calling on the Federal Government; if we have security, let them rise to the challenge.

“This is not good for this democracy, especially at a time we are preparing for election and such thing is happening.

“I don’t think it is to the best interest of Nigeria. It is putting the election in jeopardy,” he regretted.