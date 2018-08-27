– The Sun News
Latest
27th August 2018 - Insecurity: Be more decisive in dealing with perpetrators, WOWICAN urges Buhari
27th August 2018 - Adopt direct primary in choice of candidates, Idahosa urges APC NEC
27th August 2018 - Osun APC chieftain defects to PDP with 8,850 members
27th August 2018 - Airebamen Irene: A new movie ENTANGLED hits cinemas
27th August 2018 - INEC publishes final list of Osun guber candidates, deputies
27th August 2018 - APC raises the alarm over fake membership registration website
27th August 2018 - 2019: Buhari best bet for S’ East’s 2023 presidency ambition – Ngige
27th August 2018 - 2019: Ogbia’ll only vote for credible candidates, says Group
27th August 2018 - Fayemi’s ex-aide joins National Assembly race in Ekiti
27th August 2018 - Don’t sell your votes, Razak urges electorate
Home / National / Insecurity: Be more decisive in dealing with perpetrators, WOWICAN urges Buhari
WOWICAN

Insecurity: Be more decisive in dealing with perpetrators, WOWICAN urges Buhari

— 27th August 2018

Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

The Women Wing of Christian Association of Nigeria (WOWICAN), Benue State Chapter, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to be more decisive in dealing with the perpetrators of killings and destruction in Benue and other parts of Nigeria.

In a communiqué at the end of its 2018 Annual Convention themed ‘Rebuilding the Broken Walls’, held in Makurdi, the state capital, the Christian women encouraged their peers to caution their children against being used as thugs by self seeking politicians before, during and after the forthcoming general elections.

The communiqué, which was jointly signed by the state chairperson, Pastor Judith Gemah and Chairperson, Central Planing Committee, Mrs. Alice Ameh, charged women to register and collect their permanent voter cards (PVCs) to enable them exercise their franchise of voting for candidates of their choice in the 2019 elections.

The state’s WOWICAN also commended Governor Samuel Ortom for his doggedness in the defence of the people against what it described as a well orchestrated agenda to kill, destroy and take over the Benue land by enemies.

READ ALSO: Adopt direct primary in choice of candidates, Idahosa urges APC NEC

The women also pledged their unalloyed support to the full implementation of the Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Law, describing it as the most viable and sustainable solution to the farmers/herders clashes.

They also applauded the governor’s wife, Eunice Ortom, for initiating and sustaining the Benue Women in Prayer (BEWIP) programme which they noted, had provided a spiritual platform for women to seek God’s intervention in the affairs of the state.

“We implore Christian women in the state to key into BEWIP and WOWICAN programmed to evolve a more formidable force to seek God’s face towards tackling the numerous problems confronting the state and her people.”

 

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

WOWICAN

Insecurity: Be more decisive in dealing with perpetrators, WOWICAN urges Buhari

— 27th August 2018

Rose Ejembi, Makurdi The Women Wing of Christian Association of Nigeria (WOWICAN), Benue State Chapter, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to be more decisive in dealing with the perpetrators of killings and destruction in Benue and other parts of Nigeria. In a communiqué at the end of its 2018 Annual Convention themed ‘Rebuilding the…

  • IDAHOSA

    Adopt direct primary in choice of candidates, Idahosa urges APC NEC

    — 27th August 2018

    Tony Osauzo, Benin A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Edo State, Hon. Charles Idahosa, has canvassed for the party’s adoption of direct primaries in electing its candidates for the 2019 general elections, saying that the direct primaries option was more democratic. Besides, he reasoned that the option would generate less rancour and…

  • OSUN APC

    Osun APC chieftain defects to PDP with 8,850 members

    — 27th August 2018

    …APC remains strong despite exit- spokesman Clement Adeyi, Osogbo Less than a month to the Osun State governorship election scheduled for September 22, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has suffered another ‘tsunami,’ following the defection of another chieftain of the party, Peter Babalola with 8,850 members to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP). Before he announced…

  • INEC

    INEC publishes final list of Osun guber candidates, deputies

    — 27th August 2018

    …More than 500,000 PVCs yet to be collected -INEC Clement, Osogbo The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has published the list of the 48 political parties, governorship candidates and their deputies for  the  election  scheduled for September 22. The list was released by the Osun State Resident Electoral Commissioner, Segun Agbaje,  at the weekend in…

  • APC

    APC raises the alarm over fake membership registration website

    — 27th August 2018

    …Accuses main opposition of sponsorship From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja The All Progressives Congress (APC) has described as scam a fake membership registration website, apcregistration.com, accusing the main opposition political parties of sponsoring it for its criminal plot to harvest APC members ahead of the 2019 general elections. The statement signed by the acting National Publicity…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share