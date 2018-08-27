Insecurity: Be more decisive in dealing with perpetrators, WOWICAN urges Buhari

Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

The Women Wing of Christian Association of Nigeria (WOWICAN), Benue State Chapter, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to be more decisive in dealing with the perpetrators of killings and destruction in Benue and other parts of Nigeria.

In a communiqué at the end of its 2018 Annual Convention themed ‘Rebuilding the Broken Walls’, held in Makurdi, the state capital, the Christian women encouraged their peers to caution their children against being used as thugs by self seeking politicians before, during and after the forthcoming general elections.

The communiqué, which was jointly signed by the state chairperson, Pastor Judith Gemah and Chairperson, Central Planing Committee, Mrs. Alice Ameh, charged women to register and collect their permanent voter cards (PVCs) to enable them exercise their franchise of voting for candidates of their choice in the 2019 elections.

The state’s WOWICAN also commended Governor Samuel Ortom for his doggedness in the defence of the people against what it described as a well orchestrated agenda to kill, destroy and take over the Benue land by enemies.

The women also pledged their unalloyed support to the full implementation of the Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Law, describing it as the most viable and sustainable solution to the farmers/herders clashes.

They also applauded the governor’s wife, Eunice Ortom, for initiating and sustaining the Benue Women in Prayer (BEWIP) programme which they noted, had provided a spiritual platform for women to seek God’s intervention in the affairs of the state.

“We implore Christian women in the state to key into BEWIP and WOWICAN programmed to evolve a more formidable force to seek God’s face towards tackling the numerous problems confronting the state and her people.”