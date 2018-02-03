The Sun News
Latest
3rd February 2018 - N110b of N900b released for social investments programmes – Presidency
3rd February 2018 - Buhari congratulates Adebayo at 60
3rd February 2018 - Ogun lawmaker slams colleagues over express approval of ‘frivolous’ loans
3rd February 2018 - Ignore Obasanjo’s letter to Buhari – Monarch tells Nigerians
3rd February 2018 - FCE Gombe gets new acting Provost
3rd February 2018 - Umahi lauds FG over renaming of FUNAI after Ekwueme
3rd February 2018 - Insecurity: Army plans massive deployment of personnel across country
3rd February 2018 - Herdsmen/farmers crisis: Waziri tasks security agencies on intelligence gathering
3rd February 2018 - Politicians Buy Arms For Herdsmen – Bodejo, Miyetti Allah President
3rd February 2018 - Kalu’s name not on Slok directors’ list  –Witness
Home / Cover / National / Insecurity: Army plans massive deployment of personnel across country

Insecurity: Army plans massive deployment of personnel across country

— 3rd February 2018

Molly Kilete, Abuja

Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt-Gen. Tukur Buratai, has said the Nigerian Army has concluded plans to deploy massive personnel to various parts of the country to contend the security threats bedeviling the country.

He said troops would be deployed as special forces like Operation PYTHON DANCE III to be stationed in the South East, Operation CROCODILE SMILE III in the Niger Delta and South West and Operation HARBIN KUNAMA III in the North to contend incessant cases of cattle rustling.

He has therefore charged officers and soldiers to be on alert as they could be deployed at very short notice when the need arises. Gen. Buratai, made this known when he led personnel on an annual 15 kilometres route match that culminated at the Mogadishu Cantonment, Abuja.
Buratai, while reminding officers that they could be deployed at short notice to assist ‘civil authorities’ to contend insecurity in any part of the country, charged them to be prepared for the task.

Recall that Operation PYTHON DANCE I & II, Operation HARBIN KANAMA I and II were among others were conducted in 2016 and 2017, respectively, to deal with the menace of cattle rustling and herdsmen/farmers clashes in parts of North-West and North-Central.
While CROCODILE SMILE and EGWU EKE, PYTHON DANCE were conducted in the Niger Delta and the South-East, respectively, in 2017 to tackle pipeline vandalism, oil theft and piracy, violent agitation and kidnapping.

The army chief however did not indicate weather or not the Army would carry out similar exercise in Benue, Taraba and Nasarawa following incessant herdsmen/farmers clashes in those states which have resulted in the death of innocent persons, several killings.

He said: “Well, we are not thinking of any particular situation, we are going to train on general areas which could include that aspect (Benue killings) as well. But our focus will be to ensure that security is provided across the country. So, definitely, expect HARBIN KUNAMA III; CROCODILE SMILE III and EGWU EKE, PYTHON DANCE III and probably another exercise coming which will be made known at the appropriately time.’’

Recall that Operation PYTHON DANCE I & II, Operation HARBIN KUNAMA I and II were among others were conducted in 2016 and 2017, respectively, to deal with the menace of cattle rustling and herdsmen/farmers clashes in parts of North-West and North-Central.

While CROCODILE SMILE and EGWU EKE were conducted in the Niger Delta and the South-East, respectively, in 2017 to tackle pipeline vandalism, oil theft and piracy, violent agitation and kidnapping.

Facebook Comments
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

BREAKTHROUGH: Man over 40?? Shrink your Prostate Enlargement in 13 Days! Learn How!

BREAKING: New diabetes treatment 'cures' Ijebu man in 6 weeks

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

About author

Segun Adio

3 Comments

  1. Chukwudi unabs 3rd February 2018 at 1:43 pm
    Reply

    this will be operation ‘wipe out GOD’

  2. Ezekiel Okeke 3rd February 2018 at 2:45 pm
    Reply

    It is the final battle to erase the enemy- fulani criminal terrorists hidden under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria Political Control over this territory of the natives- South East, South South, South West, North East, North West, North Central. All militia groups, all vigilante groups etc. arm yourselves to the teeth- get to the enemy before the enemy gets to you- Slaughter the last fulani tout on your God given native land, Slaughter their brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc., Burn Down their barracks, vehicles etc., take everything in their possession- arms etc. The enemy- fulani criminal terrorists hidden under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria want to use their brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc. to take your arms etc. and erase you on your God given native land- do not move an inch backward on your God given native land, march on the enemy to full conquest- the enemy has nothing to stand natives of this territory of the natives in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives under Disintegrated Republics of the natives, they only know cheap harrasment of hit and run hoping to frightened the natives- they are cowards. Natives of this territory of the natives has all it takes to erase the enemy in one night in this territory of the natives in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics- erase the last enemy on your God given native land- Slaughter their illiterate leader call Saad, Slaughter their fraudulent criminal who is parading himself as Buhari, Burn Down their palaces etc., Erase their sultanate, emirates etc., Slaughter their last cow on your God given native land. No oil, gas, revenue etc. should again go to the enemy- fulani criminal terrorists hidden under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria. Destroy every strategic facility etc to crush the enemy. God given Liberation has come, God given Freedom has come under Disintegrated Republics of the natives which must be defended with the Sword in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives. God Is With Us!!!!

  3. Ezekiel Okeke 3rd February 2018 at 2:58 pm
    Reply

    If you are a native of this territory of the natives in the brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc., decide now where you belong- either you are for the natives of this territory of the natives under Disintegrated Republics of the natives or you are for fulani criminal terrorists under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria. Only a fool will choose to die in the hands of his or her brothers for his or her enemy. If you are a native of this territory of the natives, and you are a politician, you are in the brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc., in business, civil service etc., if you do not fund the ongoing Revolution War of the natives under Disintegrated Republics of the natives, if you do not play your role in it, you wont have a place in the Disintegrated Republics of the natives. Fulani criminal terrorists hidden under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria Political Control over this territory of the natives is over and must be erased with the Sword in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives. God Is With Us!!!

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

N110b of N900b released for social investments programmes – Presidency

— 3rd February 2018

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja Of the N900 billion allocated for National Social Investment Programme in the 2016 (N500 billion) and 2017 (N400 billion) Budgets by the President Muhammadu Buhari administration, only N110 billion has so far been released with the total expenditure of N109 billion made. Senior Special Assistant to the Vice President on Media and…

  • Buhari congratulates Adebayo at 60

    — 3rd February 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated former Governor of Ekiti State, Otunba Niyi Adebayo, who turns 60 on Sunday. He joins members of the All Progressives Congress (APC), professional colleagues, the family and friends to congratulate Adebayo, who served as Governor of Ekiti State for four years, 1999-2003, worked committedly to improve the…

  • Ogun lawmaker slams colleagues over express approval of ‘frivolous’ loans

    — 3rd February 2018

    Laide Raheem, Abeokuta A member representing Ogun Waterside State Constituency in the Ogun State House of Assembly, Adeyemi Harrison, has carpeted his fellow lawmakers, especially those from Ogun East and West Senatorial Districts, for giving express approval to “frivolous” loan requests by the state governor. Harrison, who spoke in an interview, on Saturday, in Abeokuta,…

  • Ignore Obasanjo’s letter to Buhari – Monarch tells Nigerians

    — 3rd February 2018

    Gyang Bere, Jos A paramount ruler in Plateau State, the Adagwom Izere, Dr. Isaack Wakili, has urged Nigerians to ignore the letter written by former President Olusegun Obasanjo to President Muhammadu Buhari ahead of 2019 General Elections and focus on how herdsmen killings and marginalisation in the country can be address. He said some Nigerians…

  • FCE Gombe gets new acting Provost

    — 3rd February 2018

    Ali Abare, Gombe The Federal Ministry of Education has approved the appointment of Dr. Ali Adamu as the acting Provost of the Federal College of Education (Technical), Gombe. The appointment, according to a source in the institution, followed approval by the Governing Council of the College, following the expiration of the former Provost’s tenure, Dr….

(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
window._taboola = window._taboola || []; _taboola.push({ mode: 'thumbnails-rr', container: 'taboola-right-rail-article-thumbnails', placement: 'Right Rail Article Thumbnails', target_type: 'mix' });

Archive

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share