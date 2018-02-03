Insecurity: Army plans massive deployment of personnel across country

Molly Kilete, Abuja

Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt-Gen. Tukur Buratai, has said the Nigerian Army has concluded plans to deploy massive personnel to various parts of the country to contend the security threats bedeviling the country.

He said troops would be deployed as special forces like Operation PYTHON DANCE III to be stationed in the South East, Operation CROCODILE SMILE III in the Niger Delta and South West and Operation HARBIN KUNAMA III in the North to contend incessant cases of cattle rustling.

He has therefore charged officers and soldiers to be on alert as they could be deployed at very short notice when the need arises. Gen. Buratai, made this known when he led personnel on an annual 15 kilometres route match that culminated at the Mogadishu Cantonment, Abuja.

Buratai, while reminding officers that they could be deployed at short notice to assist ‘civil authorities’ to contend insecurity in any part of the country, charged them to be prepared for the task.

Recall that Operation PYTHON DANCE I & II, Operation HARBIN KANAMA I and II were among others were conducted in 2016 and 2017, respectively, to deal with the menace of cattle rustling and herdsmen/farmers clashes in parts of North-West and North-Central.

While CROCODILE SMILE and EGWU EKE, PYTHON DANCE were conducted in the Niger Delta and the South-East, respectively, in 2017 to tackle pipeline vandalism, oil theft and piracy, violent agitation and kidnapping.

The army chief however did not indicate weather or not the Army would carry out similar exercise in Benue, Taraba and Nasarawa following incessant herdsmen/farmers clashes in those states which have resulted in the death of innocent persons, several killings.

He said: “Well, we are not thinking of any particular situation, we are going to train on general areas which could include that aspect (Benue killings) as well. But our focus will be to ensure that security is provided across the country. So, definitely, expect HARBIN KUNAMA III; CROCODILE SMILE III and EGWU EKE, PYTHON DANCE III and probably another exercise coming which will be made known at the appropriately time.’’

Recall that Operation PYTHON DANCE I & II, Operation HARBIN KUNAMA I and II were among others were conducted in 2016 and 2017, respectively, to deal with the menace of cattle rustling and herdsmen/farmers clashes in parts of North-West and North-Central.

While CROCODILE SMILE and EGWU EKE were conducted in the Niger Delta and the South-East, respectively, in 2017 to tackle pipeline vandalism, oil theft and piracy, violent agitation and kidnapping.