Insecurity: Akeredolu seeks traditional rulers' support to end menace

Insecurity: Akeredolu seeks traditional rulers' support to end menace

11th September 2017

…Inaugurates state council of obas

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN) of Ondo State, on Monday, in Akure, the state capital, held the first interactive session with traditional rulers across the state, with a call on them to support his administration’s effort to ensure security of lives and properties.

He said the cooperation was necessary to create room for peace and tranquility to rein in the state.

Akeredolu said the success of the socio-economic programmes his administration drew up to improve the living condition of the people of the state, irrespective of their religious beliefs, depended largely on the cooperation by the traditional rulers and other stakeholders, including the security agencies.

The governor, who described the interactive session as very important, told the royal fathers that his administration had taken some proactive measures, including the deployment of more detachments of security personnel to tackle violent criminal activities, such as kidnapping and arson among others.

He reminded the traditional rulers that they have a genuine and major role to play in promoting peace in their respective domains.

Akeredolu said: “Our traditional rulers are the immediate point of contact for the man on the street in settling disputes without the rigours of the processes that obtain in other means of settling crisis.

“In other words, the traditional institutions provide alternative means of dispute resolution, which, to a large extent, has remained a veritable instrument for fostering mutual relationship and understanding among the people.”

Akeredolu, while assuring the traditional rulers of his administration’s intention to continue to prioritise their welfare, cleared the air on the recent government circular which suspended the appointment and installation of minor chiefs.

He said the rationale behind the government’s action was primarily to address the brewing and raging crises in some parts of the state, based on security reports.

He said: “This goes to explain that the government action at stopping unguided appointment and installation of minor chiefs was neither meant to withdraw the prescribed authority of the Kabiyesis nor reduce their power to install chiefs in their respective domains.”

Akeredolu also told the royal fathers that his administration had begun studying the report of the Justice C.E.T Ajama Chieftaincy Review Commission, adding that a Government White Paper would be issued on it in due course.

The governor also inaugurated the state council of obas, with the Olukare of Ikare Akoko, Oba Akadiri Momoh, as the new chairman of the council.

 

 

