Insecurity: Adamawa govt. cancels Sallah homage to traditional rulers— 20th August 2018
NAN
The Adamawa State Government has cancelled its usual Sallah homage to traditional rulers and other stakeholders in the state for this year due to insecurity and emergencies created by flooding.
The state Commissioner for Information, Mr. Ahmad Sajo, said this in a statement issued, in Yola, on Monday.
According to the commissioner, this year’s homage was cancelled after due consultations with the leadership of the traditional institution in the state.
Sajo said: “After due consultation with the Chairman, Adamawa State Council of Emirs and Chiefs, the Adamawa State Government has directed that the usual Sallah homage be cancelled.
“The cancellation was due to a number of reasons which included insecurity and the emergencies created by flooding which washed away a number of bridges and rendered many families homeless.”
READ ALSO: JUST IN: Buhari, security chiefs in secret meeting
He however urged traditional rulers, prominent citizens and critical stakeholders in the state to use the Sallah period to sensitise the people on the importance of peace, unity and security.’’
The commissioner appealed to the people to also use the period to reflect on things that unite them rather than those that divide them.
