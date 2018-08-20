– The Sun News
20th August 2018 - Osun monarch seeks FG’s intervention in Ibadan-Iwo-Oshogbo road
20th August 2018 - Insecurity: Adamawa Govt. cancels Sallah homage to traditional rulers
20th August 2018 - JUST IN: NECO releases June/July 2018 SSCE results
20th August 2018 - DSS tightens security at NFF as FIFA deadline expires
20th August 2018 - 2019 Election budget: The issues, politics
20th August 2018 - Insecurity: Adamawa govt. cancels Sallah homage to traditional rulers
20th August 2018 - JUST IN: Buhari, security chiefs in secret meeting
20th August 2018 - Nigeria will not be scared by FIFA – Dalung
20th August 2018 - Eid-el-Kabir: Ogun Speaker urges Muslims to move closer to God
20th August 2018 - Nigerian music industry’ll boost nation’s GDP, says Artiste
Insecurity: Adamawa Govt. cancels Sallah homage to traditional rulers
sallah

Insecurity: Adamawa Govt. cancels Sallah homage to traditional rulers

— 20th August 2018

NAN

The Adamawa Government has cancelled its usual Sallah homage to traditional rulers and other stakeholders in the state for this year due to insecurity and emergencies created by flooding.

The state Commissioner for Information,Mr Ahmad  Sajo, said this in a statement issued in Yola on Monday.

According to the commissioner, this year’s homage was cancelled after due consultations with the leadership of the traditional institution in the state.

Sajo said: “After due consultation with the Chairman, Adamawa State Council of Emirs and Chiefs, the Adamawa State Government has directed that the usual Sallah homage be cancelled.

READ ALSO Fayose urges Nigerians to save country from tyranny

“The cancellation was due to a number of reasons which included insecurity and the emergencies created by flooding which washed away a number of bridges and rendered many families homeless.”

He however urged traditional rulers, prominent citizens and critical stakeholders in the state to use the Sallah period to sensitise the people on the importance of peace, unity and security.’’

The commissioner appealed to the people to also use the period to reflect on things that unite them rather than those that divide them. (NAN)

