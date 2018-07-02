Insecurity and 2019 general elections

According to the INEC Chairman, security remains a major concern ahead of the elections, despite the electoral umpire’s effort to ensure that no eligible voter is disenfranchised. He said that the security problems require “a more imaginative response by the commission…”

The security concerns over the 2019 election, which is about seven months away, should not be ignored. It is a timely warning that calls for all hands to be on deck. This is not a task for INEC alone. It is a problem for which the Federal Government should swiftly find adequate solutions. Every passing day, events across the country validate the apprehension of the INEC boss. President Muhammadu Buhari should quickly respond to this security problem, as he promised last week in the aftermath of the bloodbath in Plateau State.

Sitting on the fence is no longer the answer. Whatever effort INEC is making to ensure a hitch-free, fair and transparent election will yield little result if the security challenges are not resolved. The problem is that when the outcome of the elections fails to meet public expectations, INEC carries the entire blame. Recently, the immediate past Chairman of INEC, Prof. Attahiru Jega, gave similar warning that the 2019 elections are fraught with danger if insecurity in the country was not contained.

It, therefore, goes without saying that time is fast running out for the government to respond to the potential dangers that may cast doubts on the outcome of the elections. These threats could prevent the conduct of elections in the North-East. It is, therefore, expedient to address the insecurity.

Addressing the challenges that pose threats to our elections will improve the integrity of the elections and boost confidence in our democracy. It is a fact that insecurity is unarguably the greatest threat facing our people, and our democracy today. Although Section 14(2)