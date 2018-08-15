Insecurity, 2019 elections: CAN declares 3 days prayer for Nigeria

CAN President requested church leaders and CAN officials at all levels to mobilise members nationwide for impressive participation in the spiritual exercise.

Fred Ezeh, Abuja

The leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has declared three days prayer and other spiritual exercise to seek the face of God concerning the recent social and political development in Nigeria as well as peaceful conduct of 2019 elections.

The spiritual exercise, which is expected to take place from August 27-29 will be observed in all churches in Nigeria.

CAN President, Rev Samson Olasupo Ayokunle, in a statement by his media aide, Pastor Bayo Oladeji, requested all church leaders and CAN officials at all levels to mobilise its members nationwide for impressive participation in the spiritual exercise.

The statement, which was issued in Abuja on Tuesday, highlighted other areas of focus in the spiritual exercise.

It said: “We would ask God to frustrate the efforts of evil men and prevent them from being elected into any political office in 2019.

“We would ask God for peaceful coexistence in Nigeria as well as permanent end to bloodshed and violence occasioned by Fulani herdsmen, bandits, ritual killers, armed robbers and other hoodlums. Other areas of focus would be for God to guide our leaders right. We pray to God to facilitate the release of Leah Sharibu and the remaining Chibok girls and all those in the captivity of insurgents.

“Most importantly, for economic prosperity of Nigeria and deliberate effort of the government that would result in massive job opportunities for the teeming population of unemployed youths in Nigeria.”