Innoson vs GTB: The untold story

Meanwhile, while these were going on, Chief Chukwuma observed some inaccuracies and ambiguities in the bank’s debt claims against his company and decided to carry out a forensic audit on his account with the bank. After a careful examination of the records, the auditors delivered a report showing that

the bank, through various devious means, imposed illegal charges and unexplained debits on the company to the tune of over N786 million. The report was duly delivered to the bank which subsequently came out with their own version of the audit and via a letter dated Sept 26th, 2012, admitted that the illegal charges and unexplained debits on the company’ account amounted to only N560 million and not N786 million. The bank then asked Innoson to deduct the N560 million from its debts and pay the balance. The EFCC agreed with the GTB version and wrote a letter to that effect to Innoson Ltd.

Chief Chukwuma, however, agreed with the bank’s proposal but insisted that having admitted to making illegal charges and debits on its accounts; the bank ought to refund the sum with interests at the bank’s same 22 percent rate that he was paying on his credit to the bank. He pointed out that this was also in line with Central Bank Monetary Policy Circular N0. 39 for 2012/2013. The bank turned down this request and instead offered to pay seven per cent, which Chief Chukwuma understandably, refused to accept.