Thirty nine years ago, Aper Aku was elected as the governor of Benue State. During his tenure, which was cut short by a military coup, Aku, a great man of affluence, launched a titanic struggle to liberate our people from the shackles of poverty and unstable economy. As a visionary leader and with a proper research about the needs of our people, he prioritized agriculture, which led to the establishment of Taraku Mills, Ikyogen Cattle Ranch, Ber Agbum Fish Farm, Zaki Biam Yam Flour and host of others. Aku launched commercial enterprises such as the Benue Bottling Company, Lobi Bank and Benue International Hotel in Makurdi. He initiated the Makurdi International Market and built a state secretariat and cottage hospitals. He established two teachers’ colleges at Oju and Makurdi, and awarded numerous road contracts within the state. Aku had completed the processes for establishing the Benue State University (BSU) before the military struck.

However, BSU was eventually actualized by his successors. It was an achievement that made Benue the first state in the north to own a university. If not for the military coup, Aku would have completed achieved his vision of making Benue State one of the best states in the federation. It is saddening to note that despite his good works in governance and developmental strides, and the struggle to give Benue a seat at the table of national discourse, Aper Aku appears to have been totally forgotten.