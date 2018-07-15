– The Sun News
Injustice done to Aper Aku, former Benue governor

15th July 2018

Thirty nine years ago, Aper Aku was elected as the governor of Benue State. During his tenure, which was cut short by a military coup, Aku, a great man of affluence, launched a titanic struggle to liberate our people from the shackles of poverty and unstable economy.

As a visionary leader and with a proper research about the needs of our people, he prioritized agriculture, which led to the establishment of Taraku Mills, Ikyogen Cattle Ranch, Ber Agbum Fish Farm, Zaki Biam Yam Flour and host of others. Aku launched commercial enterprises such as the Benue Bottling Company, Lobi Bank and Benue International Hotel in Makurdi. He initiated the Makurdi International Market and built a state secretariat and cottage hospitals. He established two teachers’ colleges at Oju and Makurdi, and awarded numerous road contracts within the state. Aku had completed the processes for establishing the Benue State University (BSU) before the military struck.

However, BSU was eventually actualized by his successors. It was an achievement that made Benue the first state in the north to own a university. If not for the military coup, Aku would have completed achieved his vision of making Benue State one of the best states in the federation. It is saddening to note that despite his good works in governance and developmental strides, and the struggle to give Benue a seat at the table of national discourse, Aper Aku appears to have been totally forgotten.

Here was a man, who leased out his house and properties to pioneer the training of Benue indigenes in various professional fields and erected solid foundation for development in the state, With what seems to be a deliberate effort, his memory has been ignored and honoured by the successor generation of leaders who he paved the paved the way to leadership. Injustice is being done to him as if he was an enemy of the state.

Today his successors use his tomb as a reservoir of political grace and avenue to earn public position and sympathy. Heroes are being rewarded as we recently saw in the case of M.K.O. Abiola of the June 12 fame, who was honoured by the President Muhammadu Buhari administration. A man who did not stay in the office for once is nationally appreciated. But Aper Aku who served the Benue people earnestly to the point of death has received no honour, no compensation.

A big shame to Benue people who have consistently maligned and humiliated their son who was politically viable. I keep wondering, can any Benue child suffer again for a cause like Aper Aku did? Since our gullible leaders cannot acknowledge good attitudes worth projecting. I dare say that the only thing that would make another Benue person to rise up and fight for our interests would be to honour Aper Aku, a great hero of Benue. That way, courageous Benue indigenes who fight to defend, promote and protect the interests of Benue in all ramifications would know that an award or honour awaits them is to honour this great hero of Benue State.

 

►James Aondover Ikyo- bo, a corps member, wrote from Port Harcourt, Rivers State. 09093384493
