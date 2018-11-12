NAN

As Real Madrid’s injury crisis deepens, defender Nacho Fernandez will miss two months and midfielder Casemiro around three weeks, reports in Spain indicated on Monday.

Both players were substituted after sustaining injuries during Real Madrid’s 4-2 La Liga win at Celta Vigo on Sunday.

Real Madrid said in a statement on Monday that Nacho had suffered a dislocation in his right knee and Casemiro had sprained his ankle.

The European champions are already missing defenders Marcelo, Raphael Varane and Dani Carvajal through injury, as well as striker Mariano Diaz.