Onazi

Injuries: Onazi, Ebuehi in race for World Cup

— 9th April 2018

With two months to the World Cup in Russia, there is anxiety on whether two Super Eagles players will be fit to make the final 32-man team for the soccer fiesta.

Coming a day after Trabzonspor midfielder, Eddy Onazi sustained a hamstring-related injury and had to be forced off after 28 minutes, ADO Den Haag fullback, Tyronne Ebuehi had joined his assistant captain in the treatment room.

Ebuehi had not been included in ADO Den Haag’s match day squad in the ongoing Eredivisie game against FC Utrecht due to a groin injury.

That same ailment had raised questions about his availability for the friendlies in March against Poland and Serbia and it was a miracle of sorts that the defender got game time against the Polish team before going on to make his debut at the Hive Stadium.

Onazi, while giving update on his injury said it is not expected to keep him on the sidelines for a long period, which will delight Nigeria’s Manager, Gernot Rohr and fans.

Writing on Instagram, Onazi stated: “Another good performance from the team. I would have love to finish the game but had to go out due to a little tightness on my hamstring. But will be back soon by his grace #ooe20 #9ja17.’’

Onazi’s fitness had been a cause for concern in the last one year or so, with the midfielder substituted in the first half against Senegal and Zambia due to injury.

He had to pull out of the Super Eagles squad for their matches against Algeria and Argentina in November 2017 after failing to recover from a groin complaint.

