Injured Tsonga to miss US Open 

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga has been forced to withdraw from the US Open after failing to recover sufficiently from knee surgery.

The Frenchman had surgery on his troublesome knee back in April but is still unable to perform at the required intensity to compete at the final Slam of the year.

The 33-year-old posted a video on Twitter in which he explained to fans that he would not be able to play at Flushing Meadows.

“It takes time to heal, and now I cannot compete, so unfortunately I have to forfeit the US Open,” Tsonga said.

“I am hopeful that I will be able to start again before the end of the season and to get back and play the next one [Slam] with certainty and in better conditions.

“It’s not easy – I will press on.”

