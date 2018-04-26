The Sun News
Latest
26th April 2018 - Injured Onyekuru returns to action
26th April 2018 - The many failings of our tourism summits
26th April 2018 - Buhari, a captured president – Fayose
26th April 2018 - The burden of malaria
26th April 2018 - Security guard, 36, jailed for homosexual act with underage boy
26th April 2018 - Ways to neutralise effect of air pollution
26th April 2018 - NAFDAC workers join JOHESU strike
26th April 2018 - Club moss: The harmonious remedy for digestive disorder and many more!
26th April 2018 - The incredible
26th April 2018 - Kebbi among 10 states with highest child mortality rate in Nigeria – UNICEF
Home / Sports / Injured Onyekuru returns to action

Injured Onyekuru returns to action

— 26th April 2018

Super Eagles striker, Henry Onyekuru has taken another big leap in his recovery bid from the knee injury, which sidelined him for three months by featuring for Anderlecht reserves against Lokeren on Tuesday night.

The Everton loanee played for half an hour in the Pro League game which Anderlecht won 4-1 to claim the reserves league title. It was his first competitive game in nearly four months.

Anderlecht have also expressed their delight at having Onyekuru and his teammate Andy Najar back in training with the first team squad.

“After winning the title with the reserves yesterday evening, @Andy_Najar1993 & @henryconyekuru are training hard with the first team today! Glad to have you back boys!” Anderlecht wrote on Twitter on Wednesday and included a video of Onyekuru training with his colleagues. Now back in action, Onyekuru, who scored nine goals in 19 appearances in the Jupiler Pro League for Anderlecht will hope to be fully fit to get a shot in Nigeria’s Russia 2018 World Cup squad.

Share

About author

Rapheal

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Benue killings: Arewa Forum asks FG to set up probe panel

Buhari, a captured president – Fayose

— 26th April 2018

Governor Ayo Fayose of Ekiti State has described President Muhammadu Buhari as ‘a captured president’ who has been reduced to offering condolences to Nigerians slaughtered by herdsmen instead of taking firm action to stop the atrocities. Reacting to the latest killings by Fulani herdsmen in Benue State, Fayose wondered why a retired Army general and…

  • HOMOSEXUAL jailed

    Security guard, 36, jailed for homosexual act with underage boy

    — 26th April 2018

    NAN A 36-year-old guard, Usman Mohammed, was on Thursday remanded in prison by a Sokoto Magistrates’ Court over alleged homosexual act with an under aged boy. The Chief Magistrate, Abubakar Adamu, said the court lacked jurisdiction over the matter but ordered that the accused be remanded in prison custody. Adamu adjourned the case until May…

  • Kebbi among 10 states with highest child mortality rate in Nigeria – UNICEF

    — 26th April 2018

    Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin-Kebbi The United Nations International Children’s Fund (UNICEF) says that of 36 States in Nigeria, Kebbi State is among top 10 states with highest number of under five years old child mortality annually. The international agency, led by its Chief of Health in Abuja, Dr. Sanjana Bhardwaj, stated this during a courtesy visit…

  • $469m expenditure: Senate should begin Buhari’s impeachment -Owie

    — 26th April 2018

    Iheanacho Nwosu, Abuja Senator Rowland Owie, a former Chief Whip of the senate and one of the leaders of Action Democratic Party (ADP), has condemned the recent invasion of the senate by thugs, alleging that the disgraceful act had the support of security agents. He also hit the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) accusing it…

  • Kwara health workers to commence indefinite strike May 2

    — 26th April 2018

    NAN The Kwara State Medical and Health Workers’ Union of Nigeria (MHWUN) says it will commence an indefinite strike on May 2. A statement issued, on Thursday, and signed by the state Chairman of MHWUN, Mr. Muritala Olayinka, noted that the indefinite strike will commence midnight of May 2. He said that the union had…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share