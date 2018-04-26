Injured Onyekuru returns to action

Super Eagles striker, Henry Onyekuru has taken another big leap in his recovery bid from the knee injury, which sidelined him for three months by featuring for Anderlecht reserves against Lokeren on Tuesday night.

The Everton loanee played for half an hour in the Pro League game which Anderlecht won 4-1 to claim the reserves league title. It was his first competitive game in nearly four months.

Anderlecht have also expressed their delight at having Onyekuru and his teammate Andy Najar back in training with the first team squad.

“After winning the title with the reserves yesterday evening, @Andy_Najar1993 & @henryconyekuru are training hard with the first team today! Glad to have you back boys!” Anderlecht wrote on Twitter on Wednesday and included a video of Onyekuru training with his colleagues. Now back in action, Onyekuru, who scored nine goals in 19 appearances in the Jupiler Pro League for Anderlecht will hope to be fully fit to get a shot in Nigeria’s Russia 2018 World Cup squad.