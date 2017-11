There was an initial delay in the Anambra State gubernatorial election on Saturday as the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Tony Nwoye, could not not commence as expected at the poling unit of Nwoye at Iloabito Ward 1, Nsugbe, when the card reader machine failed to function.

It thus delayed the exercise, but the machines were quickly rectified and Nwoye cast his ballot at Offianta unit 008 at 11:45am.