The Sun News
Latest
15th March 2018 - Inflation drops to 14.3% –NBS
15th March 2018 - Tobacco, alcohol tariff raise threatens over 20,000 jobs
15th March 2018 - Customs harmonises database for vehicle import 
15th March 2018 - Modular refineries won’t solve petrol supply deficit – Kachikwu
15th March 2018 - FEC approves Nigeria’s signing of ACFTA in Rwanda 
15th March 2018 - CPC hails duty increase on tobacco, alcohol
15th March 2018 - Google to ban bitcoin, cryptocurrency adverts
15th March 2018 - GT Bank records N200.24bn PBT in 2017
15th March 2018 - NIMASA, lawmakers in open confrontation over poor budget performance
15th March 2018 - Olam Nigeria invests $1bn in agric sector
Home / Business / Inflation drops to 14.3% –NBS

Inflation drops to 14.3% –NBS

— 15th March 2018

Nigeria’s annual inflation fell to its lowest level in almost a year in February, according to the National Bureau of Statistics figures released on Wednesday.

The NBS reported that the inflation rate slowed for the 13th consecutive month as core index was 14.33 per cent in February, its lowest since last April, down by 0.8 per cent from 15.13 per cent in January.

Similarly, the food price index showed inflation of 17.59 per cent in February as against 18.92 per cent in January.

The headline index increased by 0.79 percent in February 2018, down by 0.01 per cent points from the rate recorded in January.

The report noted that all major food sub-indexes increased during the month under review.

Price movements recorded by the Core sub-index increased by 11.7 per cent in February 2018, down by 0.4 per cent points from the 12.10 percent recorded in January.

The new report came as indications emerged Tuesday that the Central Bank Monetary Policy Committee may be able to sit following the Senate resolution to consider its nominees to fill vacant positions.

The committee had been unable to meet or change rates since the beginning of the year for failure to form a quorum. This is against the backdrop of the cold war that ensued between some of President Muhammadu Buhari’s nominees and the lawmakers, who have refused to confirm their appointment.

The CBN has kept its main interest rate at 14 per cent for over a year as it battles inflation and seeks to attract foreign investors to support the naira as analysts expect an interest rate cut in the coming months.

In February, the International Monetary Fund warned that the average Nigerian is getting poorer, as gross domestic product per capita is still falling.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Inflation drops to 14.3% –NBS

— 15th March 2018

Nigeria’s annual inflation fell to its lowest level in almost a year in February, according to the National Bureau of Statistics figures released on Wednesday. The NBS reported that the inflation rate slowed for the 13th consecutive month as core index was 14.33 per cent in February, its lowest since last April, down by 0.8…

  • Tobacco, alcohol tariff raise threatens over 20,000 jobs

    — 15th March 2018

    Bimbola Oyesola Organised Labour, yesterday, warned that over 20,000 jobs may be lost due to the increase in the excise duty on alcoholic beverages and tobacco announced by the Federal Government on Sunday.  National President of the National Union of Food Beverage and Tobacco Employees (NUFBTE), Lateef Oyelekan, said employers in the industry have notified the…

  • Customs harmonises database for vehicle import 

    — 15th March 2018

     Isaac Anumihe The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has said that it would soon harmonise its database for all imported vehicles into the country. Controller, Tin Can Island Port Command, Comptroller Muhammed Baba, disclosed this during his maiden media parley in Lagos, yesterday. Baba said with the deployment of the Nigeria Integrated Customs Information System (NICIS 11)…

  • Modular refineries won’t solve petrol supply deficit – Kachikwu

    — 15th March 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja  Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Ibe Kachikwu, has said that contrary to expectations in certain quarters, the proposed modular refineries in the Delta region of the country would not bridge the petrol supply deficit Nigeria is currently experiencing.  Kachikwu, who briefed alongside his counterparts in Foreign Affairs, Industry, Trade and Investment…

  • FEC approves Nigeria’s signing of ACFTA in Rwanda 

    — 15th March 2018

    …As NLC kicks Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja  The Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting presided over by Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, has approved the framework agreement for establishing African Continental Free Trade Agreement (ACFTA).  The ACFTA is meant to promote commerce among African countries, even though the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), is opposed to the idea. Buhari…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share