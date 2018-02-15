The Sun News
Latest
15th February 2018 - Inflation crashes to 15.13% –NBS
15th February 2018 - NCS kicks at NITDA’s proposed registration, licensing of IT contractors
15th February 2018 - Shell Oil spill: London Appeal Court rules against 2 Nigerian communities
15th February 2018 - 5 injured as Atlanta-bound carrier makes emergency landing in Lagos
15th February 2018 - AIB detains Delta aircraft, crew for breach of Nigerian law
15th February 2018 - Equities rebound 1.11% as market cap closes at N15.13tr
15th February 2018 - CBN pensioners to begin hunger strike April 3
15th February 2018 - Nigeria raises N176bn in treasury bills on lower yields
15th February 2018 - FG committed to minimum wage review –Oyo-Ita
15th February 2018 - Chapman Happy Hour offers refreshment Naija style
Home / Business / Inflation crashes to 15.13% –NBS

Inflation crashes to 15.13% –NBS

— 15th February 2018

Samuel Bello, Abuja

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) yesterday disclosed that Consumer Price Index (CPI), an inflation rate measurement, slumped to  15.13 per cent in January from the 2017 December rate of 15.37 per cent. 

The latest downward trend is 0.24 per cent points lower than the rate recorded in December (15.37 per cent) according to NBS.

However, the bureau noted that the month under review was largely characterised by food price pressure driven mostly by increases in prices of imported food in general.

Other food items that recorded increase in prices during the period under review  include bread and cereals, milk, cheese and eggs, vegetables, fish, coffee, tea and cocoa, meat, potatoes, yam and other tubers, and oil and fats.

“Increases were recorded in all COICOP divisions that yield the headline index. On a month-on-month basis, the headline index increased by 0.80 per cent in January 2018, 0.21 per cent points higher from the rate of 0.59 per cent recorded in December 2017. The percentage change in the average composite CPI for the 12-month period ending January 2018 over the average of the CPI for the previous 12-month period was 16.22 per cent, showing 0.28 per cent point lower from 16.50 per cent recorded in December 2017,” explained NBS.

With regards to urban inflation, the NBS said the rate rose by 15.56 per cent (year-on-year) in January 2018 from 16.78 per cent recorded in December 2017, while the rural inflation rate also eased by 14.76 per cent in January 2018 from 15.02 per cent in December 2017. 

On food index, the bureau noted that high year-on-year food prices and food price pressure continued into December though generally at a slower pace year-on-year. “The food index increased by 18.92 per cent (year-on-year) in January 2017, down from the rate recorded in December (19.42 per cent). On a month-on-month basis, the food sub-index increased by 0.87 per cent in January 2018, down by 0.29 per cent from 0.58 per cent recorded in December. 

“The average annual rate of change of the food sub-index for the 12-month period ending January 2018 over the previous 12-month average was 19.62 per cent, 0.07 per cent points from the average annual rate of change recorded in December 2017 (19.55) per cent. 

Meanwhile, all items inflation on a year-on-year basis during the period varies from state to state. 

For January 2018, Kebbi State recorded highest of all items inflation with (18.55 per cent), Nasarawa (18.49 per cent) and Bauchi (18.01 per cent), while Delta (12.77 per cent), Kogi State (13.28 per cent) and Anambra (13.34 per cent) recorded  the slowest rise in headline year-on-year inflation. 

On a month-on-month basis in January 2018, all items inflation was highest in Kogi (2.72 per cent), Bayelsa (2.39 per cent) and Sokoto (1.68 per cent), while Kebbi, Bauchi and Cross River states recorded price deflation on a month-on-month all item basis in January 2018. 

In January 2018, food inflation on a year-on-year basis was highest in Kwara (24.46 per cent), Nasarawa (22.77 per cent) and Bayelsa (22.60 per cent), while Bauchi (13.34 per cent), Anambra (14.63 per cent) and Benue (14.78 per cent recorded the slowest rise in food inflation. 

On a month on month basis however, January 2018 food inflation was highest in Bayela (3.47%), Kogi 

(3.38%) and Nasarawa (2.26%), while Cross River, Kebbi. Yobe, Anambra and Delta all recorded food price 

deflation or negative inflation (general decrease in the general price level of goods and services or a negative inflation rate) in January 2018.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

BREAKTHROUGH: Man over 40?? Shrink your Prostate Enlargement in 13 Days! Learn How!

BREAKING: New diabetes treatment 'cures' Ijebu man in 6 weeks

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Inflation crashes to 15.13% –NBS

— 15th February 2018

Samuel Bello, Abuja The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) yesterday disclosed that Consumer Price Index (CPI), an inflation rate measurement, slumped to  15.13 per cent in January from the 2017 December rate of 15.37 per cent.  The latest downward trend is 0.24 per cent points lower than the rate recorded in December (15.37 per cent)…

  • NCS kicks at NITDA’s proposed registration, licensing of IT contractors

    — 15th February 2018

    Nigeria Computer Society (NCS) has kicked against  the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) proposed plan of  registration and licensing of all IT contractors in Nigeria.  According to the NCS President, Prof. Adesola Aderounmu,our position is that this is not part of NITDA’s mandate because as the name suggests this agency is to plan, promote…

  • Shell Oil spill: London Appeal Court rules against 2 Nigerian communities

    — 15th February 2018

    The Court of Appeal in London yesterday ruled that two Nigerian communities cannot press for damages against Royal Dutch Shell in English courts over oil spills in Nigeria’s Delta region. The split decision had upheld a High Court ruling last year that was a setback to attempts to hold British multinationals liable at home for…

  • 5 injured as Atlanta-bound carrier makes emergency landing in Lagos

    — 15th February 2018

    Delta Air Lines flight 55 which left the Murtala Muhammed International Airport Lagos at about 10.50pm on Tuesday enroute Atlanta, Georgia, USA, made an emergency landing at the Lagos airport less than an hour after take-off having developed fault mid-air in one of its two engines. No life was lost in the incident which created…

  • AIB detains Delta aircraft, crew for breach of Nigerian law

    — 15th February 2018

    Louis Ibah  The Nigerian Accident and Investigation Bureau (AIB) says it has taken possession of Delta Airlines’ Flight DL 55, an Airbus 330-200 aircraft and also prevented its crew from leaving the country following a breach of Nigerian law. AIB said Delta Air Lines, owners of the aircraft and the crew, failed to notify relevant…

Archive

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share