Infinity Tyres launches Value Drive promo

Nigeria’s leading automotive care solutions provider, Infinity Tyres Limited, is offering its customers nationwide a chance to experience the company’s quality products and win a range of gifts through the annual Infinity Value Drive Promo.

Representatives of the tyre, battery, and premium automobile accessories company explained at a press briefing in Lagos to flag off the annual promo, that the offer was in the spirit of the Christmas/new year season.

Marking its 15th anniversary this year, Value Drive Promo commenced on December 1 and is scheduled to end on December 31.

In the Nigerian market, Infinity Tyres Limited is the exclusive importer and marketer of premium tyre brands, such as Pirelli, Goodyear, Infinity, Ceat, as well as battery brands, including Exide and Infinity.

The promo offers customers the chance to win instantly redeemable prizes when they purchase Infinity tyre or battery at the accredited tyre outlets and Infinity Express stores. Upon the purchase of any of the aforementioned products, a customer will be offered a scratch card, on which a prize will be revealed once it has been scratched.

Among the prizes to be won are cash and tyre services, such as wheel balancing and wheel alignment. Others include compressed T-shirts and power banks. The mega prize this year will be a complete set of Eastman brand of Inverter and battery worth N 180,000.

At the press briefing, Infinity Group announced the opening of a full-fledged branch at the Heyden Petrol Station, near VGC roundabout in the Lekki area of Lagos, which offers customers the sales and service experience they are accustomed to.

Infinity management also informed journalists that it recently diversified into the business of premium quality solar and standby power solutions in exclusive association with Eastman Power Limited, India.

In her remarks, Mrs. Moyo Ekiran of Infinity Tyres Limited, described the Value Drive Promo as the unique platform through which the company appreciates its loyal customers, stating that the reason for its success and consistent growth was customer’s trust in the brands and their superior service quality

Also speaking, Mr. Babatunde Ajayi thanked the customers in all parts of the country for their patronage, and wished them safe trips during the festive season.