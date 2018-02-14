Infantino, 12 Presidents to attend Fifa executive summit in Lagos

FIFA President, Gianni Infantino,12 Presidents are expected Lagos for the FIFA Executive Football Summit billed for February 20-22.

This was confirmed by the Nigeria Football Federation boss Amaju Pinnick in an address to the press.

Twelve presidents from African and six from the Caribbean are scheduled to report on their experiences and country-specific issues and bring themselves up to date on the global game in the summit that will provide all of the delegates with an opportunity to share their knowledge and coordinate next steps.

Also expected is CAF President , Ahmad Ahmad together with FIFA General Secretary, Fatima Samba Samoura, President of the Dutch FA, Michael Van Praag and Slavisa Ikokezia, who is current President of Serbia Federation

“Gianni Infantino will be in Nigeria on Monday for the FIFA Executive Summit which will be a three-day event and this will bring all international media down to Nigeria,” Pinnick said.

Representative of 25 associations are scheduled to attend the meeting that will be held at Eko Hotel and Suites, where they will talk on shaping world football with discussions focusing on the FIFA Forward programme as well as youth and women’s competitions.

The series of summits was launched in Paris in November 2016 by Infantino, who made it clear that the beautiful game can only develop successfully if FIFA cooperates closely and communicates regularly with its 211 member association.