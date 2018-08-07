– The Sun News
INEC’ll be fair to all parties – Kebbi REC tells parties

— 7th August 2018

Olanrewaju Lawal,Birnin-Kebbi

New Resident Electoral Commissioner of the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC), for Kebbi State, Barr. Ahmad Bello Mahmud, has assured all political parties and stakeholders in the state that the electoral umpire would  be fair to them  in the forth coming 2019 general elections in the state.

Mahmud stated this during a courtesy call to Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu at the Government House in Birnin Kebbi, on Tuesday.

In the words of Mahmud, “INEC should serve as referee  because of its neutrality in conducting elections in the country.

“There is necessity for synergy between the commission, government, traditional leaders, political parties and electorate.

READ ALSO: UPDATED: DSS operatives withdraw from NASS

“I am here to seek cooperation of government in the state and other critical stakeholders to make our exercise peaceful, free and fair”, he said.

The Resident  Electoral Commissioner also assured all political parties that INEC would maintain its neutrality in conducting election throughout the state.

He also commended the state government for its efforts in the enlightenment and sensitisation campaigns in the state on  the collection of   PVCs and  registration of voters before the August 17 deadline.

He said his visit to Kebbi Government House was to formally introduce himself to the governor and to seek cooperation of government as a critical stakeholder in operations of the commission.

In his response, Governor Bagudu congratulated the new REC over his posting to the state and pledged his administration readiness to  give INEC the necessary  commitment to achieve its mandate within the law.

He urged the electoral umpire to maintain its neutrality by conducting free and fair elections in order to reduce election petitions before the court.

