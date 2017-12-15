The Sun News
INEC wants more elective positions for women in 2019

— 15th December 2017

From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has pleaded with all the registered political parties to do everything within their powers to reduce the declining number of women in elective positions in the 2019 general elections.

Chairman of the Commission, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, made the appeal during a one-day consultative meeting with leaders of political parties in continuation of the engagement with critical stakeholders in the electoral process ahead of the 2019 elections.

Represented by the National Commissioner, Dr. Adekunle Ogunmola, the INEC boss assured that the Commission is committed to promoting  level playing field for political participation of all stakeholders in the electoral process.

The Commission’s boss further noted that its gender policy is expected to foster balance and stimulate stakeholders in the electoral process to do the same, 

He said: “We will continue to engage with critical stakeholders at various levels to secure support to interrogate gender issues in politics and political processes in Nigeria.”

He urged electoral stakeholders, especially the political parties, to make effort to promote and achieve gender balance in their structure, policies and operations, and aid: “You wield significant influence on the shape and structure of the political culture and orientation in the parties.

“I therefore, urge you to use this forum to discuss and find ways of complementing the Commission’s efforts in improving women’s political representation in elective and appointive positions of authority and leadership in Nigeria,” he appealed.

“As the 2019 elections approach, the Commission wants to encourage the political parties to do all within their powers to reduce the declining number of women in elective positions.

