– The Sun News
Latest
9th August 2018 - INEC urges Enugu State residents to collect remaining PVCs
9th August 2018 - China to prosecute ex-official ‘obsessed with divination’
9th August 2018 - Kogi varsity student stabbed to death
9th August 2018 - Manchester United chasing Diego Godin in Deadline Day transfer
9th August 2018 - JUST IN: EFCC makes U-turn, unfreezes Benue govt. accounts
9th August 2018 - Manchester United’s Jose Mourinho ‘not confident’ of new signings before deadline
9th August 2018 - Security: Olofa wants more police presence in Offa
9th August 2018 - West Ham sign Arsenal forward Lucas Perez on three-year contract
9th August 2018 - Political crisis: Kwara Assembly Speaker canvasses upholding of rule of law
9th August 2018 - Transfer : Lyon reveals Nabil Fekir price to Chelsea
Home / Elections / National / INEC urges Enugu State residents to collect remaining PVCs
collect

INEC urges Enugu State residents to collect remaining PVCs

— 9th August 2018

NAN

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has called on the residents of Enugu State to collect their Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVCs) still  in its custody.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) of INEC in the state, Mr Emeka Ononamadu, made this call while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu on Thursday.

NAN recalls that the commission had recently stated that it had more than 200, 000 PVCs awaiting collection in Enugu State alone.

Ononamadu noted that all necessary measures had been put in place to enable registered residents collect their PVCs without hitches.

According to him, rather than abandoning their PVCs in the INEC state office, residents should find time to come and collect them.

READ ALSO Kogi varsity student stabbed to death

“Do not leave your PVCs in INEC offices in the state, rather find time to come and collect them; the card is your power to decide who becomes your leader or leaders,’’ he said.

He explained that the proposed suspension of the on-going Continuous Voters Registration (CVR) on Aug. 17 would not affect the collection of PVCs.

“Collection of PVC continues up to one week to the 2019 general elections proper.

“It is the responsibility of the public, I mean residents of the state to collect their PVCs.

“For those who have not registered and within the requisite age; they should use the remaining days and get registered before Aug. 17,’’ he said.

He said that the commission was reaching out to major stakeholders in order to ensure that all Nigerians get involved in the electoral processes.

“Citizens should strive to be part of the electoral process and know what is involved, since their active participation will lessen complaints,’’ he added.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

collect

INEC urges Enugu State residents to collect remaining PVCs

— 9th August 2018

NAN The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has called on the residents of Enugu State to collect their Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVCs) still  in its custody. The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) of INEC in the state, Mr Emeka Ononamadu, made this call while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu on Thursday….

  • KOGI VARSITY

    Kogi varsity student stabbed to death

    — 9th August 2018

    Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja Staff and students of the Kogi State University, Ayingba, were thrown into mourning, on Wednesday evening, when one Ali Shariff, a 300-Level student in the Department of Philosophy and Religious Studies was allegedly stabbed to death. Shariff was said to have been killed by one Yusuf popularly known as Santa Cruise, a…

  • EFCC

    JUST IN: EFCC makes U-turn, unfreezes Benue govt. accounts

    — 9th August 2018

    Following public outcries against the freezing of accounts of Benue and Akwa Ibom states governments by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the anti-graft agency has unfrozen the accounts of the Benue State Government. This was disclosed, on Thursday, by spokesman to Governor Samuel Ortom of the state. Recall that Chairman of the Nigerian…

  • OLOFA

    Security: Olofa wants more police presence in Offa

    — 9th August 2018

    NAN The Olofa of Offa, Oba Muftau Gbadamosi, has called for the deployment of more police personnel in Offa to strengthen security in the town. Gbadamosi made the appeal while receiving the Commissioner of Police in Kwara, Mr Aminu Saleh, during his courtesy visit to the palace on Wednesday. The commissioner was at the Olofa’s…

  • KWARA

    Political crisis: Kwara Assembly Speaker canvasses upholding of rule of law

    — 9th August 2018

    NAN The Speaker of Kwara State House of Assembly, Dr. Ali Ahmad, on Thursday, urged governments and political officer holders to uphold the rule of law always for meaningful democracy and egalitarian society. Ahmad made the call at the backdrop of current political developments in the country. READ ALSO: FUAM matriculates 5,069 students He said,…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share