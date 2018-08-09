INEC urges Enugu State residents to collect remaining PVCs

NAN

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has called on the residents of Enugu State to collect their Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVCs) still in its custody.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) of INEC in the state, Mr Emeka Ononamadu, made this call while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu on Thursday.

NAN recalls that the commission had recently stated that it had more than 200, 000 PVCs awaiting collection in Enugu State alone.

Ononamadu noted that all necessary measures had been put in place to enable registered residents collect their PVCs without hitches.

According to him, rather than abandoning their PVCs in the INEC state office, residents should find time to come and collect them.

READ ALSO Kogi varsity student stabbed to death

“Do not leave your PVCs in INEC offices in the state, rather find time to come and collect them; the card is your power to decide who becomes your leader or leaders,’’ he said.

He explained that the proposed suspension of the on-going Continuous Voters Registration (CVR) on Aug. 17 would not affect the collection of PVCs.

“Collection of PVC continues up to one week to the 2019 general elections proper.

“It is the responsibility of the public, I mean residents of the state to collect their PVCs.

“For those who have not registered and within the requisite age; they should use the remaining days and get registered before Aug. 17,’’ he said.

He said that the commission was reaching out to major stakeholders in order to ensure that all Nigerians get involved in the electoral processes.

“Citizens should strive to be part of the electoral process and know what is involved, since their active participation will lessen complaints,’’ he added.