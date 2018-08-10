– The Sun News
Latest
10th August 2018 - INEC to go to after perpetrators of multiple registration in Adamawa-Rec
10th August 2018 - Malaysia court rejects Najib’s gag order application in graft trial
10th August 2018 - Suspected al-shabab militants abduct 5 aid workers in southern Somalia – Officials
10th August 2018 - Gombe risk undetected leprosy cases – Expert
10th August 2018 - At least 4 people killed in Canada shooting – police
10th August 2018 - Osun-Osogbo festival: Monarch seeks more sponsors
10th August 2018 - Unilorin working hard to host National Youth Games–Eke
10th August 2018 - Daura’s Sack: Lesson for overzealous security agents – Ex-Lawmaker
10th August 2018 - Premier League promoted clubs: Wolves, Fulham show transfer ambition; Cardiff less so
10th August 2018 - Premier League Deadline Day winners and losers: Everton on the up; United, Spurs fail
Home / Elections / National / INEC to go to after perpetrators of multiple registration in Adamawa-Rec
perpetrators

INEC to go to after perpetrators of multiple registration in Adamawa-Rec

— 10th August 2018

NAN

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has promised to fish out, soon, perpetrators of multiple registration in Adamawa for prosecution.

Mr Kasim Gaidam, the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in the state, gave  the promise in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Yola on Friday.

Gaidam expressed worry over multiple registration by some people in the state, adding that such development would not be allowed to continue.

“As the last minute for the suspension of the Continuous Voters Registration (CVR)  approaches, the commission has noticed multiple registration in the state.

READ ALSO Gombe risk undetected leprosy cases – Expert

“According to our data verification system, we have found so many duplication of registration.

“The case is so much in the state and the commission will close the registration on Aug. 17, 2018,” Gaidam said.

He, however, said that at least, 353, 000 eligible voters had registered in the CVR in the state.

The REC, who disclosed that about 200,000 Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) were awaiting collection in the state, appealed to owners to come and collect them.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

perpetrators

INEC to go to after perpetrators of multiple registration in Adamawa-Rec

— 10th August 2018

NAN The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has promised to fish out, soon, perpetrators of multiple registration in Adamawa for prosecution. Mr Kasim Gaidam, the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in the state, gave  the promise in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Yola on Friday. Gaidam expressed worry over multiple registration by…

  • leprosy

    Gombe risk undetected leprosy cases – Expert

    — 10th August 2018

    NAN Dr Mustapha Musa, Officer in charge of Tuberculosis and Leprosy Control Unit, says Gombe State is at risk of an increase of undetected leprosy cases. Musa told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Gombe on Friday that the alarm followed the non-replacement of some retiring technical field officers who were responsible for detection…

  • Osun-Osogbo

    Osun-Osogbo festival: Monarch seeks more sponsors

    — 10th August 2018

    NAN The Ataoja of Osogbo land, Oba Jimoh Olanipekun, has called for more sponsors to sustain  the dwindling fortunes of  the Osun-Osogbo festival. Olanipekun,  who made the call at a press conference in Lagos on Friday, said the festival was being sustained with the support rendered by some prominent sponsors. ” We need more sponsors…

  • Amori

    Daura’s Sack: Lesson for overzealous security agents – Ex-Lawmaker

    — 10th August 2018

    NAN A former member of National Assembly, Sen. Ighoyota Amori, has advised security agencies to learn from Tuesday’s constitutional breach at the National Assembly, saying it was lesson for being overzealous. He told News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Friday that rather than professionalism, the incident demonstrated partisanship and abuse of power by…

  • clubs

    Premier League promoted clubs: Wolves, Fulham show transfer ambition; Cardiff less so

    — 10th August 2018

    ESPN From the good (Juninho, Edwin van der Sar, Bryan Roy) to the very, very bad (Corrado Grabbi), the Premier League has seen it all when it comes to the transfer activities of promoted clubs. On the eve of the 2018-19 campaign, here’s how the three latest additions to the division fared in the summer…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share