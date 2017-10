From: FRED ITUA, Abuja

Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmud Yakubu, has revealed that the commission would hire at least, one million adhoc staff to man different polling units during the conduct of the 2019 general elections.

He said in 2015, INEC hired 750,000 adhoc staff. He said though there was inadequate training for the adhoc staff, the situation will be different in 2019.

The INEC boss revealed that the commission will relocate its offices loca‎ted in government buildings.

Details later…