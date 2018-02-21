The Sun News
Latest
21st February 2018 - INEC sets up committee to investigate Kano underage voting
21st February 2018 - Yenagoa: Death toll in cult killings rise to 5
21st February 2018 - Sokoto farmers get N1.4b Fertiliser subsidy
21st February 2018 - IPOB blasts Gov. Ikpeazu over comment against Nnamdi Kanu
21st February 2018 - UNDP launches 5-yr entrepreneur skill with 50 IDPs youths
21st February 2018 - Kano Police smash notorious kidnap, robbery gang
21st February 2018 - Offa, Ijagbo clash over land dispute, 2 killed, 21 injured
21st February 2018 - Minister urges Nigerians to embrace innovation
21st February 2018 - Bayelsa Court sentences man to death for murder
21st February 2018 - FG spends N2.5tr on petroleum products import
Home / Cover / National / INEC sets up committee to investigate Kano underage voting

INEC sets up committee to investigate Kano underage voting

— 21st February 2018

Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has finally set up an eight-man investigation panel to ascertain the veracity of the report that persons below the statutory age of 18 years voted during the recently conducted Kano State Local Government election.

Chairman of the Commission, Prof. Mahmoud Yakubu, announced the composition of the committee during a meeting with the executive members of the Forum of State Independent Electoral Commission of Nigeria (FOSIECON).

He urged the committee to submit report within two weeks.

Members of the committee include National Commissioner, Engr. Abubakar Nahuche, chairman; another National Commissioner, Mrs. May Agbamuche-Mbu, Akwa-Ibom state Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC); Barr. Mike Igini; and Adamawa State REC, Barr. Kassim G Geidam.

Others include: Yakubu M. Duku from Electoral Operations Department; Mrs. Rukayat Bunmi Bello from Voter Registry Department; Mr. Paul Omokore from the ICT Department; while Jude Chikezie Okwonu from the P&M Department will serve as the committee secretary.

Listing the terms of reference, the Commission chairman said:

“The Commission, which has two weeks to submit its report, shall be guided by the following: Ascertain if the voter register requested by the Kano State Independent Electoral Commission was actually used in the Local Government election.

“Investigate the widespread report that persons below the statutory age of 18 years voted using INEC’s register. Engage with stakeholders on issues related your the use of the voter register in the election and make any other recommendations which in the opinion of the committee are relevant to its assignment.”

Speaking further, Prof Yakubu said:

“INEC will continue to improve on our procedures. We are totally committed to the task of strengthening our electoral process. Where we have cause to to review aspects of our collaboration, we will not hesitate to do so. One of such area is the alleged incidence of underage voting in the recent Local Government election in Kano state.

“We promised Nigerians that the matter will be fully investigated and a committee will be set up for this purpose headed by a National Commissioner with Resident Electoral Commissioners and staff from the technical department of the commission as members.

“For the purpose of clarification, the Committee is not investigating the conduct or outcome of the Local Government election by the Kano State Independent Electoral Commission. These are outside the constitutional and legal responsibilities of INEC. Rather, the committee shall focus solely on the allegations of underage persons on the voter register.”

Addressing FOSIECON members, the INEC boss said:

“Unfortunately, the cooperation envisaged under the terms of the 2012 Memorandum of Understanding could not be fully and consistently implemented. The main reason is the ugh rate of turnover of SIECs chairmen and commission members. 

“In addition, funding for many SIECs is tied to elections which make short to medium-term collaboration difficult. We believe that consistent collaboration with SIECs and the knowledge gained through the regular conduct of Local Government elections are invaluable to enhancing the quality o elections at that level.

“I want to reassure you that INEC is always ready to partner with SIECs. The existing Memorandum of Understanding needs to be reviewed as a matter of utmost urgency. New areas of cooperation need to be explored, including ways of strengthening the Independence of the SIECs and systematically building the capacity of Election Management Bodies (EMBs) in Nigeria to conduct elections that meet national and international standards of acceptability and credibility.

“As an immediate step going forward, the joint INEC/SIECs Interactive Committee will be reconstituted immediately and shall henceforth be meeting regularly. Similarly, the quarterly meeting between INEC and SIECs  shall be reactivated immediately. The first meeting for this year will take place next month,” he promised. 

FOSIECON members were led by the chairman, Justice Igbodirike Akoms.
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

BREAKTHROUGH: Man over 40?? Shrink your Prostate Enlargement in 13 Days! Learn How!

BREAKING: New diabetes treatment 'cures' Ijebu man in 6 weeks

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

INEC sets up committee to investigate Kano underage voting

— 21st February 2018

Romanus Ugwu, Abuja The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has finally set up an eight-man investigation panel to ascertain the veracity of the report that persons below the statutory age of 18 years voted during the recently conducted Kano State Local Government election. Chairman of the Commission, Prof. Mahmoud Yakubu, announced the composition of the…

  • Yenagoa: Death toll in cult killings rise to 5

    — 21st February 2018

    Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa Cult-related killings in Yenagoa has risen to five heightening apprehension among residents of the Bayelsa State capital. In the past two weeks there has been a battle for supremacy between two cults, the Icelanders and the Greenlanders, leading to two addition casualties on Monday. The Bayelsa State Governor Henry Seriake Dickson had recently…

  • Sokoto farmers get N1.4b Fertiliser subsidy

    — 21st February 2018

    Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto The Sokoto State Government said it would spend about N1.4 billion to subsidise the price of fertiliser for its farmers in the 2018 cropping season. Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal stated this in Sabon-Birni Local Government Area of the state at the flag-off of fertiliser sales for dry season farming and distribution of…

  • IPOB blasts Gov. Ikpeazu over comment against Nnamdi Kanu

    — 21st February 2018

    Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), on Wednesday, tackled Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia state over alleged comment that its leader, Nnamdi Kanu, reneged on agreements reached with him and other South East governors during his interview granted to BBC Igbo Service in the Government House, Umuahia. The group challenged Governor…

  • UNDP launches 5-yr entrepreneur skill with 50 IDPs youths

    — 21st February 2018

    Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri The United Nations Development Programmed (UNDP) has commenced five years training programme for entrepreneur skill with 50 youths displaced by Boko Haram insurgency. UNDP Country Director, Samuel Bwalia, told journalists in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, after the first phase of the training, which was designed to help unemployed youths get needed…

Archive

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share