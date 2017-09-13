The Sun News
Latest
14th September 2017 - FEC orders probe of ex-heads of JAMB, NIMASA
14th September 2017 - Kalu hosts JCI annual youth summit
14th September 2017 - IGP launches bail-is-free campaign
14th September 2017 - Police behind kidnapping, robberies in Rivers – Wike
14th September 2017 - Boko Haram: 54 convicted soldiers seek presidential pardon
14th September 2017 - 18th anniversary: MASSOB insists on Biafra restoration
14th September 2017 - Lagos bans interstate buses, vehicles on Ikorodu Road
14th September 2017 - Ondo denies death of delegates to Niger Delta summit
14th September 2017 - ASUU rejects sack of LASU branch chairman, deputy
14th September 2017 - Oyo records best WASSC result in 18 years
Home / Politics / INEC releases timetable for Melaye’s recall Monday

INEC releases timetable for Melaye’s recall Monday

— 13th September 2017

From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said it will release a fresh timetable for the process of recalling the senator representing Kogi West Senatorial zone, Senator Dino Melaye, on Monday, next week.

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja had, on Monday, dismissed the suit Melaye filed, challenging the validity of a process by his constituents to recall him The court also ordered the Commission to proceed with the recall process.

The judgment brought an end to an ex parte order made by another judge of the Federal High Court in Abuja, Justice John Tsoho, which directed parties to maintain status quo.

The judge described Melaye’s suit as “hasty, premature and presumptuous” as the INEC had already scheduled the exercise for the verification of the authenticity of the signatures in support of the petition being complained about by Melaye.

“He must first go into the verification exercise, and only when he does not get justice can he come to court,” Justice Dimgba ruled. Although the senator has threatened to appeal the judgement, INEC, in a press statement signed by National Commissioner and member of the Information and Voter Education Committee (IVEC), Mallam Mohammed Haruna, on the petition, said it will roll out the timetable for the recall of Melaye next Monday.

The statement read: “It will be recalled that in obedience to an interlocutory order of the Federal High Court, Abuja, given on July 6, 2017, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) stayed all actions relating to the petition to recall Senator Dino Melaye as the Senator representing Kogi West Senatorial District.

“Judgment in the suit was delivered yesterday, September 11,  2017. All legal hurdles have now been cleared and the recall process can now proceed as envisaged by the Constitution, the Electoral Act and the extant INEC guidelines and regulations. 

 “Accordingly, and in compliance with the orders of the court, the commission will release a revised timetable and schedule of activities on Monday September 18, 2017.

Post Views: 40
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To normalize Your Blood sugar in 21 days for life, Click here!!!

Turn your wordpress blog to customize mobile App for N15,000. Click Here

For business trainings, skill acquisition, start-up financing, join Millionaires Academy

About author

Uche Atuma

1 Comment

  1. Ebuka Amaechi 14th September 2017 at 6:12 am
    Reply

    Govt Bello of Kogi State & his Conspirators in Abuja are ant- Democrats who are affriad of Senator Dino Malaye rising profie as defender & strong voice of the down troden Nigerian massess in the Senate dominated by highly corrupt & self centred Nigerians. Above all,given to the controversy sorroundn the way Alhaji Bello became the Gov of Kogi State,In concert wt his god fathers in Abuja are using Kogi States resources,the fed might to silence & intimidate Senator Dino Maleya whose rising profile as defender & voice of the poor in the society have threatened Alhaji Yaya Bellos secound term bid as Kogi State Governor. However,when God says Yes,No one can No!

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

FEC orders probe of ex-heads of JAMB, NIMASA

— 14th September 2017

From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja The Federal Executive Council (FEC), presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered the probe of past heads of the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) and  the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), for poor remittances. It was the first FEC meeting since the president returned from his over…

  • Kalu hosts JCI annual youth summit

    — 14th September 2017

    Former governor of Abia State and popular philanthropist, Dr Orji Uzor Kalu, will host the 2017 Junior Chamber International Conference and Youth Summit through his foundation, Orji Uzor Kalu Foundation, in Neya Camp, Igbere. This was disclosed on Wednesday in a statement by his Special Assistant, Peter Eze. Eze said the event, which comes up on…

  • IGP launches bail-is-free campaign

    — 14th September 2017

    By Christopher Oji The Nigeria police high command has escalated its ‘bail is free’ campaign across the country. Relaunching the crusade in Minna, Niger State capital, Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, said the fight against money-for-bail was born out of his desire to reposition the Nigeria Police Force to be more accountable. He noted that…

  • Police behind kidnapping, robberies in Rivers – Wike

    — 14th September 2017

    From Chris Anucha, Port Harcourt Rivers State Governor, Nyesom  Ezenwo Wike, has accused  the Nigeria Police of masterminding kidnappings,  armed robberies and other crimes in the state. He specifically accused men of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), headed by Mr. Akin Fakorede, of being behind most of the crimes in the state. Briefing newsmen at…

  • Boko Haram: 54 convicted soldiers seek presidential pardon

    — 14th September 2017

    From Godwin Tsa, Abuja The 54 Nigerian soldiers sentenced to death by the Military Court Martial over alleged mutiny and refusal to fight the Islamist group, Boko Haram, in the North East have approached the presidential probe panel into human rights violation by the Armed Forces for pardon. The General Court Martial, which sat at…

Archive

September 2017
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share