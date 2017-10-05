INEC registers 59,564 new voters in Niger

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Niger State has registered 59,564 eligible voters in the on-going Continuous Voters Registration exercise.

Administrative Secretary of the commission in the state, Alhaji Aliyu Bungudu, said in Minna that the 38,742 eligible males and 20,822 females who were registered were issued with a temporary voter’s card.

He appealed to those who had earlier registered and had not collected their Permanent Voter’s Cards (PVC) to collect them at the commission’s offices in the 25 local government areas of the state.

He said already the commission had contacted the leaders of the two major religions for proper sensitisation.

He explained that religious approach would ensure residents come out for their PVCs and also for those that have come of age to participate in the on-going registration exercise.

Bungudu said the permanent voter’s card was geared towards giving every eligible voter the opportunity to participate in electoral process.