POLITICAL PARTIES

INEC registers 23 new political parties

— 15th August 2018

The development brings the total number of political parties in the country to 91.

• Extends voters registration by 2 weeks

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has approved the registration of 23 fresh political parties, ahead of the 2019 general election.

The commission has also invited the national chairmen and national secretaries of the 23 newly-registered parties to receive their respective certificates of registration at an event scheduled to hold on Thursday, August 16 at the INEC Conference Room in Abuja.

The development brings the total number of political parties in the country to 91.

The electoral body also extended the Continuous Voters Registration (CVR) exercise by two weeks. The exercise was originally scheduled to end this Friday.

