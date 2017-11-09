The Sun News
Home / National / INEC registers 104, 805 new voters in Bayelsa

INEC registers 104, 805 new voters in Bayelsa

— 9th November 2017

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said, on Thursday, it had so far registered 104, 805 voters in the on-going Continuous Voters Registration (CVR) in Bayelsa State.

The INEC Administrative Secretary in the state, Mr Clement Oha disclosed this in an interview, in Yenagoa.
Oha explained that 68, 825 voters were registered in the first phase, while 35, 980 voters were registered in the second phase of the CVR which ended on October 19.
“INEC has successfully concluded the two phases of the CVR exercise.
“It has been a huge success in spite of challenges caused by weather, especially at the second phase,’’ he said.
The secretary said that INEC also distributed a total of 1, 452 Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs), during the first and second phase of the exercise.
He said that a total of 818 voters were transferred from one polling unit to another, made up of 474 in the first phase and 324 in the second phase.
Oha added that 5, 982 voters also had their PVC reprinted, comprising 4, 272 in the first phase and 1, 710 in the second phase.
“The reprinting is for those that have lost their PVC, those that have errors in their card among others.
“On the whole, I am impressed with the outcome; initially when we started, the turnout was very low, but INEC headquarter graciously approved more centres in the state.
“New centres were also opened in Riverine communities.
“The additional centres made an increase in the first phase; now, in the second phase, the number of persons that came out to register dropped considerably,’’ he said.

Oha called on eligible voters who were yet to register to take advantage of the third phase of the exercise beginning on Nov. 9 across the eight local government areas of the state to obtain their voter card. (NAN)

Post Views: 2
