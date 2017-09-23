The Sun News
Home / Cover / Politics / INEC, Police, APC conspiracy, threat to democracy –Wike

INEC, Police, APC conspiracy, threat to democracy –Wike

— 23rd September 2017

From: TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom  Wike, has stated that the  conspiracy between the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Police constitues a threat  to the nation’s democracy.

Wike stated this yesterday, when he granted audience to the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) at the Government House, Port Harcourt.

He said that, following the use of Police to deny the people of Rivers East Senatorial District their mandate, the APC  has made it their official policy.

According to him: “The strategy has been adopted by the APC,  as experienced in Rivers State, during  the rerun elections. We have to alert all other Nigerians about this strategy.

“The alarm we have raised on the printing of fake result sheets was correct. They used Special Anti-robbery Squad to abduct INEC officials and smuggle in fake results “.

He called on all the political parties to be vigilant  and stop the actualisation  of the  plot of APC  to rig the 2019 polls.

“They know Nigerians are tired of being deceived.  That is why they will plan to massively rig the 2019 elections. As IPAC members, you must be vigilant.  They will do everything  possible, including killing dozens of persons to remain in power. This is because the people have rejected  them”,  he said.

The governor  said that despite the anomaly  that greeted the Rivers East Senatorial District election, INEC has remained  silent. He said that INEC  must offer  explanation  on the fraud APC used the Police to perpetrate.

Governor Wike added that all other political parties participating in the forthcoming  Anambra Governorship election  must be vigilant as the APC has planned to rig the polls.

“Democracy is under  threat. We must defend it”, he said.

In his remarks, the Secretary of IPAC, Chief Perry Opara, said the state was working because  Governor  Wike has invested in development projects.

He commended Governor  Wike  for carrying  all political parties along in the state, urging the Federal Government  to imbibe the same pattern, which would  reduce tension in the country.

The 46 Political Parties of IPAC conferred on Governor Wike, the “Most Opposition Friendly and Eagle of Nigeria”.

  1. Ebuka Amaechi 23rd September 2017 at 9:19 am
    Every human being ve good & bad inherent atribute.That’s what keeps the society moving. Any society without this ingredient, with constructive cristisms frm the Citizenry are bound to face Anarchy.Therefore the likes of Govs Oyesom Wike of River State, Ayo Fayose of Ekiti State, Alhaji Balarebe Musa,the Ist State Gov to be impeached in Nigeria,Chief Femi Fani-kayode, Femi Falana SAN. Mazi Nmadi Kanu, Asari Dakubo, Amozo Oby Ezekwesili, the late Peoples rights defender & advocate,Chief Gani Fawehmni of blessed memory, Senator Sani Zoro & many other patriots in Naija. All Democracies & Nation States including Nigeria in the world would ve become Animal Kingdom.Where rules of law would ve been consigned to Abyss. Despotic leaders turn their Countries to their families private Estates & partimoniesin in concert with their cohorts & psycophantic fellowship.

