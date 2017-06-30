The Sun News
INEC: Osinbajo approves new RECs

— 30th June 2017

From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo has approved the appointment of Resident Electoral Commissioners.

Director (Press), Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Bolaji Adebiyi, in a statement, said the appointees have been confirmed by the Senate and, therefore, the appointments are with immediate effect.

The commissioners are Professor Godwill Obioma (Abia State); James Lorliam Apam (Benue State; Dr. Nwachukwu Orji  (Ebonyi State); Dr. Iloh Joseph Valentine Chuks (Enugu State); Dr. Nentawe Goshwe Yilwatda (Plateau State); Umar Ibrahim (Taraba State); Mr. Emeka Ononamadu Joseph (Imo State) and Obo O. Effanga  (Cross River).

Others are Prof. Francis Chuckwemeka Ezeounu   (Anambra); Dr. Briyai O. Frankland (Bayelsa); Ibrahim Abdullahi, (Adamawa); Agboke Mutiu Olaleke (Ogun); and Hussaini Halilu Pai (FCT).

All the commissioners are newly appointed with exception of Alhaji Ahmad Makama  from Bauchi State, who was reappointed. 

