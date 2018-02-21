INEC lacks capacity for credible polls –Wike 

• Rivers East endorses gov for second term

Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has declared that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) lacked the capacity to conduct credible polls.

Wike also called on the international community to closely monitor the nation’s electoral process to stop INEC from manipulating the 2019 elections.

He spoke yesterday, during a courtesy visit by the German Ambassador to Nigeria, Dr. Bernhard Shlagheck, to the Government House, Port Harcourt.

“INEC does not have the capacity to hold free and fair elections. See what happened in Kano State. INEC says it wants to investigate the under-age voting that took place last week.

“Who gave the children the voters’ cards? We will not allow anyone to manipulate the electoral system of the country,” Wike said.

The governor said due to the failure of the All Progressives Congress (APC), the party plans to use INEC and security agencies to create crisis and manipulate the electoral system .

He said the cries over the order of elections by the ruling APC revealed their intention to manipulate the process.

The governor urged the German ambassador to ensure the Federal Government is committed to the development of the Niger Delta.

He said despite resources produced in the Niger Delta, the people have been denied access to infrastructural development.

Earlier, Shlagheck lauded Wike for his investments in infrastructural development.

The ambassador said he was in state as part of his familiarisation tour of the Niger Delta, saying he started with Rivers because of the importance of the state in the structure of the region.

He called on political stakeholders to work for the success of the 2019 elections.

Meanwhile, Rivers East Senatorial District has endorsed Wike for a second term on the strength of his performance.

Thousands of people from the eight councils of the senatorial district trooped to the General Yakubu Gowon Stadium in Port Harcourt yesterday where they sang the praises of Wike.

Member of the House of Representatives Representing Obio/Akpor Federal Constituency, Kingsley Chinda moved the motion for the endorsement of Wike by the district. The motion was seconded by Majority Whip of the state House of Assembly, Evans Bipi.

Former Rivers governor, Sir Celestine Omehia, said Wike has developed the district alongside other parts of the state, hence the decision to support his re-election.

On his part, Senator George Sekibo said the senatorial district is happy because the governor through his outstanding performance has become a national reference point on the delivery of projects and programmes while former president of Nigerian Bar Association, Chief Onueze Okocha, said the senatorial district is behind Wike.

Responding, Wike assured Rivers people that he will continue to work for the development of the state.

He said that his administration has executed projects in all the eight councils of the senatorial district and added that the projects have improved the living condition of the people.