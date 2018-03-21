The Sun News
Home / National / INEC hands over staff to DSS over alleged sales of CVR forms

INEC hands over staff to DSS over alleged sales of CVR forms

— 21st March 2018

NAN

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has handed over one of its staff in Nasarawa, to the Department of State Security Services (DSS), for interrogation over alleged sales of Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) forms.

INEC administrative secretary in Nasarawa Mr Opaleke Otolorin, said in a statement on Wednesday in Lafia.

Otolorin said the action followed a social media report indicating that one of its staffers in Karu Local Government Area (LGA) of the state was issuing the CVR forms to members of the public at a fee.

He said the case was promptly reported to the DSS for investigation, adding that the suspect was thereafter taken into custody for interrogation.

Otolorin said the suspect had already made statement to the service as investigation was ongoing in the matter to ascertain his level of involvement and possible prosecution.

He therefore advised members of the public to refrain from offering fees, gratification or inducement to INEC staff engaged in the registration.

Otolorin pointed out that inducement of INEC officials, contravenes the electoral laws, the CVR guidelines as well as the commission’s ethics.

