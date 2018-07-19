– The Sun News
Latest
19th July 2018 - INEC fixes August 11 for conduct of Bauchi South Senatorial by-election
19th July 2018 - Jack Wilshere hoping to boost England chances with West Ham move
19th July 2018 - Sokoto govt. expends N3bn on students’ scholarships
19th July 2018 - Kebbi govt, UNICEF review health sector, seeks improvement on nutrition
19th July 2018 - FAAC deadlock: NNPC can’t continue spending public funds without approval – Govs.
19th July 2018 - Delta APC crisis: Guber aspirant dumps party for PPA
19th July 2018 - Federal Character: Senate to probe Buhari’s appointments
19th July 2018 - NDLEA commander reassures on fight against drug trafficking, abuse
19th July 2018 - Fayemi meets Buhari in Aso Rock villa
19th July 2018 - FG to take over, complete Farin Ruwa Dam
Home / Politics / INEC fixes August 11 for conduct of Bauchi South Senatorial by-election
Bauchi South Senatorial

INEC fixes August 11 for conduct of Bauchi South Senatorial by-election

— 19th July 2018

NAN

The Independent National Electoral commission (INEC) has fixed August 11 for by-election to fill the vacant seat of Bauchi South Senatorial District at the National Assembly.

INEC  Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Bauchi, Alhaji Ibrahim Abdullahi, who stated this on Thursday during a stakeholders meeting, said only those who voted in the 2015 general elections and had collected their PVCs as at December 2017, were eligible to vote during the by- election.

“Accreditation and voting during the election will be done simultaneously as voters will be accredited and allowed to cast their votes immediately.

READ ALSO Delta APC crisis: Guber aspirant dumps party for PPA

“I want to appealed to Political parties to join hands with the Commission, to ensure a hitch-free election; INEC will be fair to all,” he said.

According to him, the elections will be held in 445 voting points under 1, 499 Polling Units in all the 75 wards in seven Local Government Areas of Bauchi South Senatorial District, comprising Toro, Dass, Tafawa Balewa, Bogoro, Alkaleri and Kirfi and Bauchi Local Government areas.

Abdullahi said all registered political parties are allowed to participate, and that the results will be transmitted electronically, while a copy will be pasted at each polling unit.

He also announced that over 70, 000 Permanent Voter Cards were still in possession of the commission were yet to be collected by their owners.

He therefore appealed to the voters and politicians to ensure that such cards were collected.

He told politicians and leaders of political parties not to be deceived by the crowd that grace their openly rallies during campaigns, adding that “some of them do not even have PVCs, while others will forget to pick theirs before election.”

The meeting was attended by newsmen, security agents and representatives of political parties in the state,among others.

The Bauchi South Senatorial seat became vacant following the death of Sen. Ali Wakili on March 17, 2018.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Bauchi South Senatorial

INEC fixes August 11 for conduct of Bauchi South Senatorial by-election

— 19th July 2018

NAN The Independent National Electoral commission (INEC) has fixed August 11 for by-election to fill the vacant seat of Bauchi South Senatorial District at the National Assembly. INEC  Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Bauchi, Alhaji Ibrahim Abdullahi, who stated this on Thursday during a stakeholders meeting, said only those who voted in the 2015 general…

  • SOKOTO

    Sokoto govt. expends N3bn on students’ scholarships

    — 19th July 2018

    Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto The Sokoto state Government has spent over N3 billion in the payment of scholarships to students of the state’s origin studying in tertiary institution both within and outside the country. Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal disclosed this at the farewell reception in honour of 100 students sponsored by the state government to undergo…

  • UNICEF

    Kebbi govt, UNICEF review health sector, seeks improvement on nutrition

    — 19th July 2018

    Olanrewaju Lawal,Birnin-Kebbi The Kebbi State Government, United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), on Thursday, commenced reviewing of challenges, progress made in the last six months of 2018 in the health sector and sought for more collaboration on advancement on nutrition among the people. The meeting, which was attended by Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu,Commissioners for Health,Alhaji  Umar…

  • FAAC

    FAAC deadlock: NNPC can’t continue spending public funds without approval – Govs.

    — 19th July 2018

    Juliana  Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja Governors under the auspices of the Nigerian Governors Forum met, on Wednesday night, in Abuja, to deliberate on the issues that led to deadlock of the last Federation Accounts and Allocation Committee (FAAC) meeting, in Abuja. They insisted that the deadlock would continue until the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) remitted what…

  • DELTA

    Delta APC crisis: Guber aspirant dumps party for PPA

    — 19th July 2018

    Paul Osuyi, Asaba The seemingly intractable crisis rocking the Delta State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has started taking its toll on the party’s membership strength as one of the governorship aspirant, Dr. O’diakpo Obire, has left the party. Obire and his teeming supporters have fused into the Progressive People’s Alliance (PPA) ahead…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share