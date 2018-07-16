– The Sun News
INEC fixes 2019 elections from February 16
16th July 2018 - Osun guber: APC suspends chairman over direct system primary election
16th July 2018 - Katsina flood claims 25 lives
16th July 2018 - Insecurity: Taraba CP attacked by hoodlums in Jalingo
16th July 2018 - Tongues wag over FG’s plan to share $322m Abacha loot to 300,000 households
16th July 2018 - FG decries C’River, Ebonyi communal clashes, says crisis affect nation’s food security
16th July 2018 - Ekiti: Group takes case to Trump
16th July 2018 - Okorocha denies rift with ministers from Southeast zone
16th July 2018 - Edo APC youths celebrate Fayemi’s victory
16th July 2018 - Lone accident claims 4 lives
INEC

INEC fixes 2019 elections from February 16

16th July 2018

Tony John, Port Harcourt

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has disclosed that it would commence conducting the 2019 elections from February 16.

INEC has also said that the continuous voter’s registration will end on August 17, this year,  and urged members of the public, who are of voting age,  to utilize the period and register.

The Deputy Director/Head, Voter Education and Publicity Department of INEC, Rivers State,  Edwin Enabor, stated this yesterday, when he led a delegation of some senior officials of the commission to the Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries (MFM),  Rumuola,  Port Harcourt,  to sensitize members on electoral processes.

Enabor noted the vital roles the church plays in the society,  saying that it is also important for it (church), to know its voting rights and responsibilities,  so that Christians can exercise their franchise.

He said that eligible voters have an inalienable right to vote during election,  though not a fundamental human right,  and called on the church to approach the National Assembly to make voting a fundamental human right.

Speaking further, the Deputy Director/Head, Voter Education and Publicity Department of INEC, advised Permanent Voter’s Card (PVC)  to protect their cards, disclosing that the commission has thousands of uncollected PVCs by their owners.

Enabor expressed: “I want to employ eligible voters,  who registered registered for permanent voter’s card,  who come to the commission and collect it.  We have thousands of of not collected.  The enthusiasm people showed during registration is not what we see in collection of PVCs”.

He stressed that it is the responsibility of INEC to conduct a free and fair election,  urging members of the public to support the commission to ensure its realization.

He, however,  disclosed that the Commission has always interfaced  with security agencies to ensure that elections are conducted under a peaceful environment.

APC

Osun guber: APC suspends chairman over direct system primary election

— 16th July 2018

Clement Adeyi, Osogbo Ahead of the July 19 primary election by the All Progressives Congress (APC) to determine the party’s candidate for the September 22 governorship poll, the Central Working Committee (CWC) yesterday suspended party chairman, Gboyega Famodun, and the Secretary, Rasak Salinsile. Daily Sun gathered the suspension was against the backdrop of the resolution…

  • Kastina

    Katsina flood claims 25 lives

    — 16th July 2018

    Agaju Madugba, Katsina At least 25 persons have been confirmed killed while an unidentified number of others declared missing as flood swept through parts of Jibia of Jibia local government area, Katsina State, after a rainfall, in the early hours of Monday. The District Head of Jibia, Alhaji Rabe Rabi’u, who confirmed the report noted that…

  • Insecurity: Taraba CP attacked by hoodlums in Jalingo

    — 16th July 2018

    Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo The Taraba state Commissioner of police CP David Akinremi was on Monday morning attacked by irate youths at Tudunwada area of Jalingo. The state Command’s Public Relations Officer ASP David Misal told Newsmen in Jalingo that the Commissioner had gone to the area with a team of officers to restore normalcy following…

  • ABACHA LOOT REDISTRIBUTION - FG CATCHES FLAK

    Tongues wag over FG’s plan to share $322m Abacha loot to 300,000 households

    — 16th July 2018

    Bimbola Oyesola Barely two weeks after Brookings Institution reportedly rated Nigeria as the poverty capital of the world with the highest number of extremely poor people on earth, the Federal Government’s move to checkmate the scourge appears to be receiving flak from a wide spectrum of Nigerians who fear the Muhammadu Buhari administration may be…

  • communal clashes

    FG decries C’River, Ebonyi communal clashes, says crisis affect nation’s food security

    — 16th July 2018

    Jude Okoro, Calabar The Federal Government has decried the incessant communal clashes between Ukelle community in Yala local government area of Cross River and their Izzi neighbours in Ebonyi state. The government said crisis has not only affected the farming communities , but has far reaching consequences on food security in the country. Minister of…

