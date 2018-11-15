The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it has commenced distribution of Permanent Voter’s Cards (PVCs) to eligible voters who registered between 2015 and March 2018 in Kastina state.

Alhaji Abubakar Zarewa, INEC Resident Electoral Commission (REC), in the state made the disclosure while speaking with newsmen in Katsina on Thursday.

“We will also give priority to those who registered from March to August 2018 especially those that will participate in the by-election in Kankia, Kusada and Ingawa Federal Constituency.

READ ALSO: Complaints: NERC task customers against resorting to violence

“We are calling on all eligible voters who registered to come forward and collect their PVCs in our offices in the 34 Local Government Areas (LGA) of the state.

“Anybody that has any complaint is free to forward it to us,’’ he said adding that ‘‘people are free to do so.”

Zarewa advised the electorate to protect their PVCs after collection in order to make proper use of them during the 2019 general elections.

NAN