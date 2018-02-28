The Sun News
Home / National / INEC chairman warns RECs against partisanship

INEC chairman warns RECs against partisanship

— 28th February 2018

Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, on Tuesday, read the riot act to the Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) and Administrative Secretaries against involvement in partisan politics ahead of the 2019 general elections.

INEC boss, who gave the directive during the first quarterly meeting with the RECs in Abuja also charged them to remain on the side of Nigerians who deserve nothing less than free and fair election, urging them to refrain from being distracted by partisan comments or drawn into needless controversies.

He also mandated the RECs and Administrative Secretaries to stand firm in the sight of the law towards delivering free, fair and credible elections to Nigerians.

“You should not be distracted especially by partisan comments from anybody. As the 2019 general elections draw closer, there will be attempt to draw the commission to needless controversies.

“You must not descend to the arena, remain focused on the task of serving Nigeria conscientiously,  transparently, commitedly, doggedly and always in accordance with the law. Our responsibility to Nigerians must never be compromised,” he said.

Yakubu further disclosed that in furtherance to conducting free and credible elections in 2019, the commission had organised two retreats in Uyo and Lagos adding that his meeting with the RECs would move from planning to the implementation, especially, as the general elections draw nearer.

He reiterated that the RECs are responsible for the implementation of the policies and programmes of INEC in the states pointing out that their role as RECs is pivotal while calling for synergy between the headquarters and the states in terms of policy and practice.

