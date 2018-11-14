The Realnews Magazine and Publications Limited will hold its Sixth Anniversary Lecture on Thursday, November 15, 2017.

The lecture entitled: “Political Transitions and Africa’s Economic Development” which will be delivered by Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, will take place at the Sheraton Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos, by 10:00am prompt.

Yakubu is a guerrilla warfare expert and previously, a professor of Political History and International Studies at the Nigerian Defence Academy.

Prior to his appointment as INEC chairman, he served as the executive secretary of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund. He was appointed in 2007, by then-President Umaru Musa Yar’ Adua. During his tenure as secretary, a National Book Development Fund was established, supporting 102 journals of professional associations.

He also served as assistant secretary of Finance and Administration at the 2014 National Conference. In 2013, he was awarded an honorary fellowship to the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations.

The lecture will be chaired by Dr. Haroun Adamu, former chairman of the Petroleum Trust Fund.

Immediately after the lecture, a panel of discussants will leverage on the topic to speak on Africa’s maturing democratic and economic culture.

The panelists are Dr. Charles Okeke, dean, School of Education, Behavioural & Social & Professor of Economics, The College of Southern Nevada, Nevada System of Higher Education, Charleston Campus, Las Vegas, United States of America, USA, Professor Adebayo Olukoshi, director, Africa and West Regional Programme and Liaison Office of the African Union, Addis Ababa, Ethiopia; and Engr.