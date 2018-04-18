INEC boss swears-in 7 new RECs

Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has administered tha oath of office on seven new Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs), bringing the number of RECs to 33.

INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, who administered the oath, in Abuja, yesterday, expressed confidence that the new RECs would contribute to the commission’s determination to make 2019 general elections the best in the country.

“With the track records of service in the academia, public service and private sector, it is gratifying to note that the new RECs made positive contributions to the society in various ways.

“I am equally delighted to note that some of you have managed elections at the national level; as RECs. I am confident that you will bring to bear on your new assignments, the experience of the recent past that will contribute to our determination to make the 2019 general elections our best elections in Nigeria,” he noted.

Speaking further, Prof Mahmoud advised the new commissioners to maintain openness and consultations, urging them to be firm and courageous in carrying out their new assignments.

Segun Agbaje, who represents Ekiti State, responded on behalf of the new RECs and pledged his colleague’s readiness to justify the confidence reposed in them.

“By the grace of God, we shall finish well,” he said and expressed confidence in the leadership of Yakubu.

“With your style of leadership, we will not be surprised if 2019 elections turn out to be the best elections in the country.”

The new RECs, including Agbajae are: Mr. Baba Yusuf (Borno), for second term, D.r Uthman Ajidagba (Kwara); Yahaya Bello (Nasarawa State); Dr. Emmanuel Hart (Rivers); Mohammed Ibrahim (Gombe) and Dr Cyril Omorogbe, Edo.

He further disclosed that in addition to the Ekiti and Osun governorship elections, the commission will conduct four bye-elections this year; to fill vacancies and listing them as Takum State Constituency in Taraba, Lokoja/Koton-Karfe Federal Constituency in Kogi, Bauchi South Senatorial District and Kastina North Senatorial District in Kastina State. He reassured newly-registered voters in the ongoing nationwide Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) of getting their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) before the 2019 general election.