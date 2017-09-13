INEC begins distribution of PVCs in Kebbi

From: Olanrewaju Lawal,Birnin-Kebbi

The Chairman of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Kebbi State, Mallam Abdullahi Musa, says the Commission has commenced the distribution of Permanent Voter’s Cards ( PVCs) to electorate across the state.

Musa who disclosed this, on Wednesday, while speaking with journalists in Birnin- Kebbi, as part of the Commission’s preparation for the 2019 elections.

He said that INEC decided to distriute the cards to reduce pressures on the Commission.

It could be recalled that about 70,000 PVCs were not collected by electorate from INEC before the commencement of fresh voters registration in the state.

The state INEC Chairman also disclosed that some of these cards were already on ground but their owners refused to collect them.

According to him,”The earlier distribution of voters card’s is part of INEC preparation ahead of 2019 elections. This will reduced pressures on us”.

The Commission Chairman appealed to the general public to come to collect their PVCs stressed that the Commission’s offices are open in all the 21 local government areas of Kebbi State.

INEC had earlier disclosed that 36,000 voters have so far captured in the on going voters registration exercise in Kebbi state while 70,000 Permanent Voter’s Cards(PVC) are yet to be collected by electorates.

The INEC National Commissioner in charge of Kebbi, Sokoto and Zamfara Ssates, Hajia Aminat Bala Zakari, had confirmed this in Birnin-Kebbi during a press conference after monitoring the exercise in the state.

She said: “So far,we have registered 36,000 in Kebbi state in the on going voters registration. People are responding. We have added 300 new machines to the ones on ground and created new centres to ease queues on the exercise.

“70,000 PVC have not been collected in Kebbi and 1.5 million voters have so far registered in the past before now”.