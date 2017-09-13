The Sun News
Latest
13th September 2017 - INEC begins distribution of PVCs in Kebbi
13th September 2017 - Wikipedia to increase Nigerian women visibility online
13th September 2017 - Edo group faults call for secession of Nigeria 
13th September 2017 - Man jailed 12 months for stealing laptop
13th September 2017 - Alhassan attends FEC meeting with Buhari  
13th September 2017 - Kukah, Lumubah, Utomi, Adesina, for 2017 pan-African conference
13th September 2017 - Ugwuanyi fires Christian Chukwu as Rangers GM
13th September 2017 - BREAKING: 5 more health unions to begin strike Sept. 20
13th September 2017 - Let Tony Nwoye be, APC chieftain appeals to contenders
13th September 2017 - ‎Ailing refineries: NNPC battles to beat 2019 deadline 
Home / National / INEC begins distribution of PVCs in Kebbi

INEC begins distribution of PVCs in Kebbi

— 13th September 2017

From: Olanrewaju Lawal,Birnin-Kebbi

 The Chairman of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Kebbi State, Mallam Abdullahi Musa, says the Commission has commenced the distribution of Permanent Voter’s Cards ( PVCs) to electorate across the state.

   Musa who disclosed this, on Wednesday, while speaking with journalists in Birnin- Kebbi, as part of the Commission’s preparation for the 2019 elections.

He said that INEC decided to distriute the cards to reduce pressures on the Commission.

  It could be recalled that about 70,000 PVCs were not collected by electorate from INEC before the commencement of fresh voters registration in the state.

   The state INEC Chairman also disclosed that some of these cards were already on ground but their owners refused to collect them.

    According to him,”The earlier distribution of voters card’s is part of INEC preparation ahead of 2019 elections. This will reduced pressures on us”.

  The Commission Chairman appealed to the general public to come to collect their PVCs stressed that the Commission’s offices are open in all the 21 local government areas of Kebbi State.

INEC had earlier disclosed that 36,000 voters have so far captured in the on going voters registration exercise in Kebbi state while 70,000 Permanent Voter’s Cards(PVC) are yet to be collected by electorates.

  The INEC National Commissioner in charge of Kebbi, Sokoto and Zamfara Ssates, Hajia Aminat Bala Zakari, had confirmed this in Birnin-Kebbi during a press conference after monitoring the exercise in the state.

  She said:  “So far,we have registered 36,000 in Kebbi state in the on going voters registration. People are responding. We have added 300 new machines to the ones on ground and created new centres to ease queues on the exercise.

   “70,000 PVC have not been collected in Kebbi and 1.5 million  voters have so far registered in the past before now”.

Post Views: 6
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To normalize Your Blood sugar in 21 days for life, Click here!!!

Turn your wordpress blog to customize mobile App for N15,000. Click Here

For business trainings, skill acquisition, start-up financing, join Millionaires Academy

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

INEC begins distribution of PVCs in Kebbi

— 13th September 2017

From: Olanrewaju Lawal,Birnin-Kebbi  The Chairman of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Kebbi State, Mallam Abdullahi Musa, says the Commission has commenced the distribution of Permanent Voter’s Cards ( PVCs) to electorate across the state.    Musa who disclosed this, on Wednesday, while speaking with journalists in Birnin- Kebbi, as part of the Commission’s preparation for…

  • Wikipedia to increase Nigerian women visibility online

    — 13th September 2017

    Wikipedia, the world largest encyclopedia says it will increase Nigerian women visibility on the internet through its affiliate, Wikimedia Nigeria. President of Wikimedia User Group Nigeria (WUGN), Mr. Olaniyan Olushola, said this in a statement on Wednesday in Lagos. Olushola said that the group had partnered with the Radio WFM 91.7 to give visibility to…

  • Edo group faults call for secession of Nigeria 

    — 13th September 2017

    From: Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin-City A group, under the aegis of Concerned Edo Leaders of Thought (CELT), on Wednesday, faulted a call for the secession of the country, saying that Nigeria could do better if it remains as one entity. The group, through its president, Col. Paul Ogbebor (rtd) expressed its reservations   while briefing journalists…

  • Man jailed 12 months for stealing laptop

    — 13th September 2017

    A 26-year-old man, Oluwasegun Olayemi, will spend the next 12 months in prison for stealing a laptop and phone valued N119,000, from a businesswoman in Lagos. Olayemi of no fixed address, was convicted on Wednesday by an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court after he pleaded guilty to the three-count charge of conspiracy, stealing and burglary. The Chief…

  • Alhassan attends FEC meeting with Buhari  

    — 13th September 2017

    From: Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja Minister of Women Affairs, Aisha Alhassan, was at Wednesday’s meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC). She arrived at 10:45am for the meeting slated for 11:00a.m. The meeting, was presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari. Alhassan had, in an interview with the Hausa Service of the BBC last week, disclosed her…

Archive

September 2017
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share