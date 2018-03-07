The Sun News
Home / Cover / National / INEC admits registering ineligible persons in Taraba

INEC admits registering ineligible persons in Taraba

— 7th March 2018

Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has admitted that the Taraba state office registered some ineligible persons in the ongoing continuous voters registration (CVR).

The state chapter of the Commission made the disclosure in a statement signed by Fabian Yame Vwamhi, Head of Department, Voter Education and Publicity, INEC, Taraba State office on Wednesday.

“Following its laid down process, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Taraba State office, has discovered that some ineligible persons have been registered in the ongoing continuous voters registration (CVR) exercise. This is not only contrary to INEC guidelines for registration but it is also a violation of electoral act.”

Although the Commission did not provide details on the “ineligible” voters; whether they were underage, foreigners or other factors that make them ineligible. The Commission said it has decided to take disciplinary action against certain persons involved.

“We have decided to query the electoral officers as well as the registration officer of the registration centre, inform the Commission’s headquarters in Abuja and draw the attention of the security agencies for further investigation, and possible prosecution, of all found to have been involved, including INEC staff,” he said.

The Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) is an electoral exercise meant to register citizens 18 years old and above, specifically for those who could not register in the previous exercises.

The main activities for the Nationwide CVR are fresh registrations, transfer and distribution of Permanent Voters Card (PVCs).

To be eligible for CVR, a person must be a citizen of Nigeria, must have attained the age of 18 years, on or before the registration day, be above 18 years and could not register in any of the previous registration exercise, and is resident or works in or originate from the LGA/Area Council or RA/Ward covered by the Registration Area Centre.

The person must present him/her self to the CVR officers for registration and be able to provide proof of identity, age and nationality, among other conditions.

