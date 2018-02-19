The Sun News
Latest
19th February 2018 - Industrialists lament non-inclusion in ERGP
19th February 2018 - Trump on damage control mission – Oyebode
19th February 2018 - Isuzu Motors launches operations in S/Africa
19th February 2018 - Hyundai brand, Sonata recognised for long-term ownership value
19th February 2018 - GM to mass-produce Chevrolet Bolts without steering wheels
19th February 2018 - Lawanson seeks Lagosians’ support on traffic law enforcement
19th February 2018 - BBN: Halo for corruption
19th February 2018 - How long can a country run on generator?
19th February 2018 - NFF relocates to Dankaro House April
19th February 2018 - Flamingoes crash out of Uruguay 2018
Home / Business / Industrialists lament non-inclusion in ERGP

Industrialists lament non-inclusion in ERGP

— 19th February 2018

Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Industrialists under the umbrella of the National Association of Small Scale Industrialists (NASSI), have registered their displeasure over the failure of the Federal Government to include association in its Economic Recovery Growth Plan (ERGP).

ERGP was proposed by the Federal Government, as a way of resuscitating Nigerian’s economy which went into recession in 2016, with severe economic hardship and job loss as consequences.

The industrialists said the government oversight was an indication that it does not recognise their relevance, inspite of their role as major drivers of the economy and job creation.

Newly elected NASSI Chairman, John Nzekwe, who addressed Journalists in Abuja, shortly after his election appealed to government to review its approach to the economic recovery programmes to make SMEs an integral part of ERGP implementation.

He maintained that industrialists are the engine room of economic and wealth creation of any country, but regretted that, past and present political leaders have paid ‘lip service’ to them, perhaps, for lack of political will or something else.” Nzekwe however promised that the new leadership of NASSI would reach out to relevant stakeholders and government agencies as well as international organisations with proposals that would herald conducive environment for industries to thrive in Nigeria.

“In an ideal situation, every state in Nigeria was designed and endowed with the capabilities and resources to have an industrial cluster where industrial activities would be made easy but that is lacking in Nigeria,” he lamented.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

BREAKTHROUGH: Man over 40?? Shrink your Prostate Enlargement in 13 Days! Learn How!

BREAKING: New diabetes treatment 'cures' Ijebu man in 6 weeks

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Industrialists lament non-inclusion in ERGP

— 19th February 2018

Fred Ezeh, Abuja Industrialists under the umbrella of the National Association of Small Scale Industrialists (NASSI), have registered their displeasure over the failure of the Federal Government to include association in its Economic Recovery Growth Plan (ERGP). ERGP was proposed by the Federal Government, as a way of resuscitating Nigerian’s economy which went into recession…

  • Isuzu Motors launches operations in S/Africa

    — 19th February 2018

    To raise exports to Nigeria, other markets Moses Akaigwe 08072100049 Isuzu Motors has officially launched its business operations in South Africa, announcing a plan to implement measures aimed at increasing domestic market share and growing exports to Sub-Sahara Africa markets, including Nigeria. This follows the announcement last year that it would purchase the light commercial vehicle…

  • Hyundai brand, Sonata recognised for long-term ownership value

    — 19th February 2018

    Having already been recognised for its innovative design and leading safety features in recent months, the all new Hyundai Sonata now has been awarded Kelley Blue Book’s 5-Year Cost to Own award for the mid-size class. Furthermore, Hyundai was named the top brand overall, highlighting its continued emphasis on not only a great customer experience,…

  • GM to mass-produce Chevrolet Bolts without steering wheels

    — 19th February 2018

    General Motors says it is making the first mass-production autonomous car without a steering wheel or pedals. The company says it has filed a petition with the federal government seeking permission to put the vehicles on the road sometime next year with no human backup drivers. GM’s Cruise Automation unit has announced plans to carry…

  • Lawanson seeks Lagosians’ support on traffic law enforcement

    — 19th February 2018

    The Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, Mr. Oladipupo Lawanson, has appealed for citizens’ participation in the enforcement of the state’s traffic laws. Making the appeal in a chat with newsmen on his vision for the transportation sector recently, the newly sworn Commissioner  remarked that since the citizens are partners in progress with the government, compliance…

Archive

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share