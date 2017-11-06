The Sun News
Business / Industrial microbiologists plan seminar in Lagos

Industrial microbiologists plan seminar in Lagos

— 6th November 2017

The leadership of the Association of Industrial Microbiologists of Nigeria (AIMN), says its 2017 conference/ annual symposium will hold in Lagos on November 8, 2017.

Eminent Nigerians, comprising the Managing Director of BMS Ltd, Dr. Bola Osinowo who will be as the Chairman of the occasion, the Dean, College of Basic and Applied Sciences, Mountain Top University, Prof. Akinwande A. I. will be Special Guest,  Dean, Faculty of Science, Federal University, Oye-Ekiti, Prof. Silvia Uzochukwu as Symposium Guest Speakers, Managing Director of Pel Extract Ltd, Mr. Linus Kotey, and Technology Services Country Manager, Hewlett Packard Nig. Ltd, Ifee Kojo would grace the event.

The AIMN President, Dr. Joy Ehiwuogu Onyibe, made this known in an interview with our correspondent in Lagos.

According to her, this year’s event titled “Industrial Biotechnology in Nigeria Economic Advancement Past, Present, and Future Prospect” has the BMS Ltd boss as the special guest of honour.

The event which holds at the Lagos chamber of commerce and industry conference centre, she added, would attract stakeholders from the public and private sectors.

Ehiwuogu-Onyibe noted that the Dean, Faculty of Science, Federal University, Oye-Ekiti, Prof. Silvia Uzochukwu would speak on ‘’Genetically Modified Products: To Be or Not To Be?”. While Managing Director of Pel Extract Ltd, Mr. Linus Kotey, would speak on “Biotechnology: The New Frontier in Industrialisation”.

The Technology Services Country Manager, Hewlett Packard Nig. Ltd, Ifee Kojo, the AIMN president said would speak on ‘’ Managing Projects for Competitive Advantage”.

 

 

 

 

