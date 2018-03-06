Industrial Court Judge, Lawal Mani is dead

Presiding Judge of the National Industrial Court of Nigeria (NICN), Kaduna division, Justice Lawal Mani is dead.

He died at the age of 63 after a protracted illness.

A family source, who confirmed the death said the deceased was buried, in Kaduna, on Sunday, according to Islamic rites.

The judge was in charge of the case challenging Governor Nasir el-Rufai over the sack of 21,780 teachers.

He was also handling the case of illegal impeachment of the Chairman, Kaduna State Council of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Chairman, Garba Muhammad against the union and three others.

President of the NICN, Justice Babatunde Adeniran Adejumo, at the residence of the late judge, in Kaduna, described the late Justice Mani as ‘a humble, honest and diligent judge’.

Justice Adejumo prayed God to grant him Aljanna Firdausi, and his family, the NICN and Nigerians, the fortitude to bear the loss.