The Sun News
Latest
16th April 2018 - Industrial Council backs Buhari on continental free trade agreement
16th April 2018 - 2019: Aisha Buhari makes U-turn, declares support for husband
16th April 2018 - 17 Chibok girls’ parents dead –BBOG
16th April 2018 - Buhari, Tinubu meet in London
15th April 2018 - South Sudan: African Union PSC embark on peace move
15th April 2018 - Boko Haram have infiltrated herdsmen, warns Osita Okereke
15th April 2018 - Kebbi Police apprehend four abductors, recover N800,000 ransom
15th April 2018 - Five women arrested for hawking, selling naira notes in Ogun
15th April 2018 - Over 800 pension, gratuity cases unresolved in Imo – ex commissioner
15th April 2018 - Benue police parade 15 crime suspects, recover arms
Home / National / Industrial Council backs Buhari on continental free trade agreement
Buhari extends VAIDS

Industrial Council backs Buhari on continental free trade agreement

— 16th April 2018

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Industrial Policy and Competitiveness Advisory Council has thrown its weight behind President Muhammadu Buhari’s decision to consult widely before Nigeria signs the African Continental Free Trade Agreement. 

President Buhari, in March, cancelled a trip to Kigali, Rwanda,  where an extra-ordinary summit of African Union was scheduled to sign the agreement  Buhari said the cancellation was to allow for more consultations with stakeholders iin the country, over the trade agreement.

Stakeholders, including the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the organised private sector, raised concerns over the implications of the agreement for the country’s economy and argued that government ought to have consulted more widely. The NLC had, in a statement, said the agreement will lead to a collapse of the country’s manufacturing sector and loss of jobs.

However, the Federal Executive Council, headed by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, had, on Wednesday, March 13, approved that Nigeria signs the agreement with fellow African countries. The Industrial Council, at its meeting, on Friday,  presided over by Osinbajo, received a status report on the continental trade agreement and supported the need for more consultations before Nigeria ratifies the agreement.

Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Okechukwu Enelamah, told State House Correspondents, after the meeting, that “council reinforced the importance of consultation, which was what the president said.”

 He said: “The meeting agreed with the president and concurred that more consultation is the way to go, because the African Continental Free Trade Area Agreement will have implications for us, which, we hope, will be positive.”

Enelamah said the private sector was critical to the implementation of the agreement, making it imperative that they be consulted before Nigeria signs the agreement.

Enelamah said Friday’s meeting of the industrial council took stock of the work being done on 49 interventions that have been identified and the progress made.

Share

About author

Rapheal

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Buhari extends VAIDS

Industrial Council backs Buhari on continental free trade agreement

— 16th April 2018

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja The Industrial Policy and Competitiveness Advisory Council has thrown its weight behind President Muhammadu Buhari’s decision to consult widely before Nigeria signs the African Continental Free Trade Agreement.  President Buhari, in March, cancelled a trip to Kigali, Rwanda,  where an extra-ordinary summit of African Union was scheduled to sign the agreement  Buhari…

  • Buhari

    2019: Aisha Buhari makes U-turn, declares support for husband

    — 16th April 2018

    • President has pauperised Nigerians –LP Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye and Romanus Ugwu, Abuja Against her earlier stance not to support her husband’s re-election bid in 2019, Mrs. Aisha Buhari has now made it clear that President Muhammadu Buhari will get her full support. She made the disclosure in Lagos, while receiving the  Vanguard Personality of the…

  • BBOG

    17 Chibok girls’ parents dead –BBOG

    — 16th April 2018

    • Schoolgirls, Leah Sharibu’s rescue a must –Saraki Remi Adefulu No fewer than 17 of the parents of the abducted Chibok schoolgirls have died due to trauma associated with the abduction. This is even as Senate President, Bukola Saraki, called for concerted efforts by governments, security agencies, religious and community leaders, to rescue the remaining…

  • Buhari

    Buhari, Tinubu meet in London

    — 16th April 2018

    • Discuss developments in APC • President blasts past govts Barely one week after leaving Nigeria for the United Kingdom on vacation, President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday met with former governor of Lagos State and  National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, at the Abuja House, in London. The Buhari-Tinubu meeting was…

  • African union

    South Sudan: African Union PSC embark on peace move

    — 15th April 2018

    Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja The African Union Peace and Security Council (AU-PSC) under the headship of Nigeria has undertaken a field mission to South Sudan. The mission, according to a statement by the Embassy and Permanent Mission of Nigeria to the African Union, Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, made available to Daily Sun in Abuja, is in the…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share