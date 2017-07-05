The Sun News
5th July 2017 - Plane crash reported in Indonesian
5th July 2017 - Philippines’ Duterte proposed deal to end city siege, then backed out
5th July 2017 - FRSC to partner Anambra hospitals for psycho-emotional tests
5th July 2017 - President Xi arrives Germany for G20 Summit
5th July 2017 - Herdsmen/farmers clashes: Group lauds Enugu govt’s peace moves
5th July 2017 - Abba Moro blasts Ortom over second term bid
5th July 2017 - Otu-Duke decries non-recognition of 2017 ITTF-Africa Cup players
5th July 2017 - Canadian court upholds $1.7b ruling against Iran’s terrorism involvement
5th July 2017 - BREAKING:  UNIOSUN students take over Osogbo streets
5th July 2017 - Why I returned N60,000 salary to N-Power – Joshua Daniel
Plane crash reported in Indonesian

— 5th July 2017

A small plane carrying five people is believed to have crashed in Indonesia’s eastern Papua province, an official said on Wednesday, with a search and rescue mission underway.

Authorities lost contact with the Pilatus Porter PC-6 aircraft at midday Wednesday after it took off on a short flight across the remote, mountainous region.

“We have found the coordinates of the plane, though we still need to find the exact location. In that area, it can be assumed the plane has crashed,” Yusuf Latif, a spokesman at the search and rescue agency told AFP.

The plane was carrying three passengers and two crew, with the pilot believed to be European, he said.

It belonged to Associated Mission Aviation (AMA) – a private company operating flights in and around Papua.

Indonesia relies heavily on air transport to connect its thousands of islands but has a poor aviation safety record and has suffered several fatal crashes in recent years.

Papua is a particularly difficult area to reach.

A passenger plane with 146 people on board skidded off the runway in May as it landed in the province.

In August 2015, a commercial passenger aircraft operated by Indonesian carrier Trigana crashed in Papua due to bad weather, killing all 54 people on board. (ChannelNewsAsia)

