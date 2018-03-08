The Sun News
Latest
8th March 2018 - Senators Indict Govs For Power Abuse
8th March 2018 - Trucks get 48 hours ultimatum to vacate Lagos roads
8th March 2018 - How bandits rape, abduct, kill in Zamfara – Residents
8th March 2018 - Buhari mourns Akwe-Doma
8th March 2018 - Maryam Sanda, murder suspect, gets bail
8th March 2018 - Independent day bombing: Charles Okah, Nwabueze bag life sentences
8th March 2018 - Egmont Group: New NFIU bill to save Nigeria from expulsion – Saraki
8th March 2018 - Buhari receives FIFA World Cup trophy, pledges support for Eagles
8th March 2018 - Nigeria’ll make positive impact in Russia – Karembeu
8th March 2018 - Rohr recalls Omeruo, invites 27 others for Poland, Serbia friendlies
Indonesia seeks FG's cooperation to buy more crude 

Indonesia seeks FG’s cooperation to buy more crude 

— 8th March 2018

Uche Usim, Abuja

The Indonesian government is seeking the cooperation of Federal Government to increase the quantum of crude it buys from Nigeria. The request was made by the Head of Economic Affairs of the Indonesian Embassy, Mr. Dwiyatna Widinugraha, who led a delegation from the country on a courtesy call on the Group Managing Director of the NNPC, Dr. Baru Maikanti, Wednesday at the NNPC Towers, Abuja.
Widinugraha in his remarks  commended NNPC for its support in crude oil supply which has helped Indonesia to achieve energy sufficiency, adding that the country needed further assistance in the form of increased crude oil allocation.
He said the country with a population of more than 250 million people needed about 1.6 million barrels of crude oil daily to meet its growing energy needs as an emerging economy and thus would love to have a bilateral oil trading arrangement with Nigeria in that regard.
Also speaking at the occasion, the Vice President of Pertamina, the Indonesian National Oil Company, Mr. Anizar Burlian, said they were in Abuja to thank Nigeria for helping them meet their local oil demand and to further explore better arrangements of buying the country’s very high grade crude oil. “Over the years, we have bought huge amount of crude oil from Nigeria. We are extremely happy to buy more Nigeria’s crude oil which is globally rated to be of very high grade and which is very suitable for our refineries,” Mr. Burlian stated.
He said they were also interested in investment opportunities in the Nigerian upstream, midstream and downstream sectors of the Nigerian oil industry.
Responding on behalf of the Corporation, the Group General Manager, Crude Oil Marketing Division (COMD), Mr. Mele Kyari, who was represented by Mr Adokiye Tombomieye, said NNPC would continue to assist Indonesia in the area of crude oil supplies, adding that the request for a government-to-government crude supply arrangement should be routed through the President of Nigeria.

On investment, the corporation advised the team to articulate its request in a proposal to enable Management review and act accordingly.

Latest

Senators Indict Govs For Power Abuse

— 8th March 2018

• Come hard on Ganduje, El-Rufai, Bello • Declare state chief executives’ highhandedness threat to democracy Fred Itua, Abuja “The problem in Nigeria now is that our democracy is receding and the international community needs to know this. Who says that the Army cannot take over in Nigeria? It is possible. So, let us not…

  • Trucks get 48 hours ultimatum to vacate Lagos roads

    — 8th March 2018

    Philip Nwosu The Lagos State government and the military have handed out a 48-hour ultimatum to truck owners, whose vehicles have lined up roads in the state to move them or face the full weight of the law. The decision was the outcome of the meeting with stakeholders, especially truck owners, tank farm owners and…

  • How bandits rape, abduct, kill in Zamfara – Residents

    — 8th March 2018

    •1,321 killed, 1,181 injured in recent attacks Fred Itua The Senate ad hoc Committee on Security Infrastructure was yesterday greeted with horrifying tales by the Zamfara State government and residents of some communities in Zumi and Maradun local government areas of the state. The committee, during a two-day fact-finding visit to the state, was informed…

  • Buhari mourns Akwe-Doma

    — 8th March 2018

    Saraki, Al-Makura, Ndoma-Egba, others eulogise ex-Nasarawa gov Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja, Linus Oota, Lafia President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with the government and people of Nasarawa State over the passing away of their former governor, Aliyu Akwe-Doma, on Tuesday. Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, commiserated with the family, friends and…

  • Maryam Sanda, murder suspect, gets bail

    — 8th March 2018

    Justice Yusuf Halilu of the FCT High Court, Jabi, has granted bail to Maryam Sanda, who allegedly killed her husband, Bilyaminu Bello, on November 19 last year. Bilyaminu was the son of Haliru Bello, former national chairman of Peoples Democratic Party. The judge granted the bail following a new motion filed before the court by…

