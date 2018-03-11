The Sun News
11th March 2018 - Indian Wells: Konta, Muguruza bundled out
11th March 2018 - Hearn reopens talks on Joshua,Wilder fight
11th March 2018 - Barca rejects Arsenal star, Bellerin
11th March 2018 - Bizarre : Community leader killed, body burnt, thrown into river
11th March 2018 - Anger, Pains Over Voters’ Registration Hitches
11th March 2018 - How Nta ex-director disappeared in benue
11th March 2018 - Nigerians divided over death penalty
11th March 2018 - Alleged ritual killing : Freed 23-yr-old lady recounts ordeal in prison
11th March 2018 - Several Igbo still missing after Kaduna market riot
11th March 2018 - I got many referrals from my first event – Layole Oyatogun
Home / Sports / Indian Wells: Konta, Muguruza bundled out

Indian Wells: Konta, Muguruza bundled out

— 11th March 2018

British number one Johanna Konta suffered a shock straight-set defeat by 18-year-old Marketa Vondrousova in the second round at Indian Wells.

World number 11 Konta had four set points in the first set and led 4-2 in the second but lost 7-6 (7-5) 6-4 to her 54th-ranked Czech opponent.

Wimbledon champion Garbine Muguruza was also knocked out in three sets by USA’s world number 100 Sachia Vickery.

Konta has won just eight matches since her 2017 Wimbledon semi-final.

The 26-year-old, who had a bye into the second round in California, said it was “one of the toughest losses I’ve had.”

“Everybody has these sort of matches and it was my turn to have one of them.”

Third seed Muguruza, the WTA player of 2017 who reached number one in September, took the opening set 6-2 and went 3-0 ahead in the second in her first meeting with 22-year-old American Vickery.

But the 24-year-old Spaniard had no answer to a stunning Vickery fight-back, which combined precise groundstrokes with some deft touches, and the American claimed 13 of the next 16 games.

Muguruza served a total of five double faults in the match and was defeated in two hours 11 minutes.

It was the Spaniard’s first loss to a player ranked in the 100’s since a 6-3 6-2 defeat on Court One at Wimbledon against Jana Cepelova in 2016.

For crowd favourite Vickery it was a first victory against a top-10 player and she said: “The atmosphere really helped me even though I was feeling it a bit physically. I kept telling myself ‘just do your best’.”

Vickery marked her win with the crossed arms Wakandan symbol from the Marvel Comics film Black Panther, which she admitted to having watch four times.

“That was definitely Wakanda Forever. I’m so obsessed with the movie,” Vickery said. “It’s taking over my life, literally, I’m obsessed.”

Elsewhere, world number one Simona Halep progressed to the third round with a 6-4 6-4 win over Kristyna Pliskova of the Czech Republic, whose identical twin Karolina saw off Romania’s Irina-Camelia Begu 7-6 (7-4) 6-1 in an hour and 32 minutes. .

French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko, who lost her opening matches in both of her last two tournaments, overcame fellow 20-year-old Belinda Bencic 6-4 3-6 6-1 in one hour 51 minutes.

Ninth seed Petra Kvitova had to come from behind to earn a narrow 6-7 (4-7) 7-6 (7-3) 6-4 win over Yulia Putintseva in a gruelling three hours 18 minutes.

