Home / World News / Indian spiritual guru bags life sentence for teen's rape

Indian spiritual guru bags life sentence for teen’s rape

— 26th April 2018

An Indian court yesterday jailed for life a religious preacher for raping a teenage girl, the latest sexual abuse case against a so-called “godman” who claims to have millions of followers worldwide.

A judge delivered the guilty verdict at a jail in the city of Jodhpur, in the western state of Rajasthan, where Asumal Harpalani, commonly known as Asaram Bapu, has been held since September 2013.  The 77-year-old, who has more than 400 ashrams around the world according to his website, had been denied bail a dozen times. Defense lawyer Sushma Dhara said she would challenge the verdict.

“The sentencing has come as a big relief,” said Kiran Jha Thakur, the founder of Kalpana, a non-government body that helped the victim’s family pursue the case. “It goes on to show that even if you are a ‘godman’, if you commit a crime, our judiciary will get you,” Thakur said.

India’s Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act permits lifetime jail terms for sexual assault of children, and was recently amended to allow the death penalty for the rape of girls under 12.

Two of the preacher’s aides were also convicted and jailed for 20 years each, while two others were acquitted. The case dates from August 2013, when the 16-year-old girl accused the preacher of sexually assaulting her at his ashram in Jodhpur, about 335 km (210 miles) from the state capital of Jaipur.

The girl, who reportedly sought to be rid of evil spirits, said in her complaint that she was asked to perform oral sex and was touched inappropriately, media said. Security forces in four states  Rajasthan and neighboring western Gujarat, as well as northern Uttar Pradesh and Haryana  went on high alert, for fear of a backlash from supporters. Last year, followers of another guru, Gurmeet Ram Rahim, ran amok after he was found guilty of rape, unleashing violence that killed more than 30. 

“This judgment is a lesson to people who think they can get away by committing sexual offences against children,” said Yashwant Jain, a member of National Commission For Protection of Child Rights.

