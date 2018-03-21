The Sun News
Indian professor ‘melon breast’ comments spark protest

— 21st March 2018

Students at a college in the southern Indian state of Kerala have been protesting after a professor compared student’s breasts to melon.

A video recording of the comments came to light on the internet over the weekend, drawing angry responses. Some took to the streets, holding up slices of watermelon in protest.  Some posted topless photographs of themselves holding watermelons to demonstrate against women being told what to wear.

The recording of Prof Jouhar Munavvir T, who works at the Farook Training College in the northern Kerela city of Kozhikode, has been widely shared on social media after being published on the website Dool News.

In the recording, Prof Munavvir T criticised female students who would “tie a scarf around their head, leaving a part of their chest, a body part that attracts men, exposed. “Its like a slice of melon, cut out to show how ripe the fruit is.’’

After the recording was shared by thousands of people, protesters marched through the streets of Kozhikode holding slices of watermelon and banners decrying the professor’s remarks. Student organisations from across the political spectrum took part in the demonstrations.

“It is against all women. In a state like Kerala such a comment cannot be tolerated,” Nikhil P, joint secretary of the Democratic Youth Federation of India, told BBC Hindi.

Many took to social media to express their anger at the professor’s remarks.  Two women shared photographs of themselves topless and holding watermelons on Facebook in protest at the professor’s comments. 

One of the women, Aarathi S.A, told the BBC: “I put up this post exposing my half-nude body because of the hyper-sexualising of the human body.

Bayelsa police nab 15-year-old student with gun

— 21st March 2018

Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa The Bayelsa State Police Command is interrogating a 15-year-old secondary school student, Master Emmanuel Apiakise, arrested for being in possession of a locally-made pistol. Apiakise’s arrest is coming on the heels of the expulsion of seven students of Central Epie Secondary School by the Bayelsa State government for alleged involvement in cultism….

  • Most wanted armed robber, Awolowo, arrested 

    — 21st March 2018

    Christopher Oji The Inspector-General of Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT) has arrested most wanted armed robber, 31-year-old Fashola, aka Awolowo, who has been on the wanted list of the police for a while. Awolowo has been wanted for offences of house-to-house robbery and road attacks in Lagos and neighbouring states. He was declared wanted after…

  • As Abia descends into rot

    — 21st March 2018

    When Governor Okezie Victor Ikpeazu assumed office as the governor of Abia State in 2015, many Abians were filled with hope and optimism that the new dawn would usher in the much expected socio-economic development to the people of “God’s Own State.” At inception of his administration almost three years ago, Ikpeazu made so many…

  • Dapchi girls: AI working to stop US-Nigeria anti-terrorism pact 

    — 21st March 2018

    •IGP deploys personnel Molly Kilete, Abuja, with agency report The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has dismissed claims by Amnesty International (AI) that the Nigerian Armed Forces were alerted of an impending invasion of Dapchi, in Yobe State, where Boko Haram kidnapped 110 students of Government Girls’ Secondary and Technical College. In a report released on Monday,…

  • Nigeria can’t survive without North, says ACF

    — 21st March 2018

    …Ohanaeze, Afenifere, S/S, Middle Belt groups react Ola Ojo, Kaduna; Chinelo Obogo, Lagos; Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa Frontline socio-political groups, the Afenifere, Ohanaeze, the Conference of Ethnic Nationalities (CEN), the Pan Niger Delta Elders Forum (PANDEF) and the Middle Belt Forum, yesterday, flayed  the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), the umbrella body for northern non-governmental organisations, over…

